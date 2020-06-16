How to Super Jump in GTA 5
GTA 5 players can make their characters do a series of interesting things by activating a whole range of cheat codes.
One of the most popular cheat codes in GTA 5 is the one that activates the Super Jump feature. By activating this cheat code, you can make your character jump higher than usual. All you need to do is hold down the jump button in your keyboard or console.
Super Jump in GTA 5
Here are the cheat codes for unlocking the super jump in GTA 5:
Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2
PC: HOPTOIT
Cell Phone: 1-999-467-86-48
Since cheat codes are loved by many players, we take a look at a few more cheat codes that you can use to unlock other cool features in GTA 5.
For invincibility:
PS4 / PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
PC: PAINKILLER
Cell Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537
For maximising health and armour:
PS4 / PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
PC: TURTLE
Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853
For raising wanted level
PS4 / PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
PC: FUGITIVE
Cell Phone: 1-999-3844-8483
For decreasing wanted level
PS4 / PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
PC: LAWYERUP
Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787
To run fast
PS4 / PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
PC: CATCHME
Cell Phone: 1-999-228-8463
To slow down the pace of GTA 5
PS4 / PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
PC: SLOWMO
Cell Phone: 1-999-756-966Published 16 Jun 2020, 11:33 IST