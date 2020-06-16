How to Super Jump in GTA 5

Activate the super jump cheat in GTA 5 and have fun.

We take a look at the cheat code for jumping very high in GTA 5.

Super jump in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

GTA 5 players can make their characters do a series of interesting things by activating a whole range of cheat codes.

One of the most popular cheat codes in GTA 5 is the one that activates the Super Jump feature. By activating this cheat code, you can make your character jump higher than usual. All you need to do is hold down the jump button in your keyboard or console.

Super Jump in GTA 5

Jump super high using the Super Jump cheat. Image: GTA BOOM.

Here are the cheat codes for unlocking the super jump in GTA 5:

Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

PC: HOPTOIT

Cell Phone: 1-999-467-86-48

Since cheat codes are loved by many players, we take a look at a few more cheat codes that you can use to unlock other cool features in GTA 5.

For invincibility:

PS4 / PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

PC: PAINKILLER

Cell Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537

For maximising health and armour:

PS4 / PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853

For raising wanted level

PS4 / PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: FUGITIVE

Cell Phone: 1-999-3844-8483

For decreasing wanted level

PS4 / PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

PC: LAWYERUP

Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787

To run fast

PS4 / PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

PC: CATCHME

Cell Phone: 1-999-228-8463

To slow down the pace of GTA 5

PS4 / PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

PC: SLOWMO

Cell Phone: 1-999-756-966