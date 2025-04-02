Buying fitness equipment in Inzoi is essential if you want to keep your characters physically topped up. Aside from the different gauges they need to maintain, Zois can also acquire different skills. These skills can be improved by performing actions connected to them frequently. Thus, improving your body will require you to workout.

This article will guide you on how to buy fitness equipment in Inzoi.

How to purchase fitness equipment in Inzoi

Gymming Furniture in Inzoi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

You need to purchase fitness equipment from the build mode menu with meow — the game's currency. Here's all the equipment you can buy with their prices:

Indoor Yoga Mat — 5 Meow

— 5 Meow Hula Hoop — 5 Meow

— 5 Meow Indoor Yoga Mat — 6 Meow

— 6 Meow Soluna Yoga Mat — 7 Meow

— 7 Meow Balanced Yoga Mat — 23 Meow

— 23 Meow Dumbells — 24 Meow

— 24 Meow Barbell — 64 Meow

64 Meow Pullup Bar — 129 Meow

— 129 Meow Air Swing — 185 Meow

— 185 Meow Squat Rack — 271 Meow

— 271 Meow Punching Bag — 337 Meow

— 337 Meow Pulldown Machine — 359 Meow

— 359 Meow Barbell Bench Press — 800 Meow

— 800 Meow Soccer Goal — 1400 Meow

— 1400 Meow Basketball hoop — 1820 Meow

— 1820 Meow Treadmill — 4100 Meow

How to place fitness equipment in Inzoi

Be it a gym in the city or your own house, machines can be installed anywhere in the game, provided there is an "(Editable)" tag beside the name. From here, open up the build mode, head inside Furniture, then Hobby, and lastly Fitness. Here you'll find all the equipment.

(Although the menu says otherwise, purchasing and placing any equipment on public property does not cost any money, as of this writing.)

Why is fitness important?

Fitness can sometimes be more integral for some Zois than others. For example, if players have gotten the Fitness Master Ambition in Inzoi, their progress will be closely tied to the Fitness skill, as seen by its level-up prerequisites:

Level 1:

Buy Fitness Equipment one-time

Work out three times

Level 2:

Read Health Book ten times

Achieve Fitness Level 6

Level 3:

Work out 20 times while Concentrated or Focused

Achieve Fitness Level 10

