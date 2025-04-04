How to get the Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a unique cosmetic set. It is one of the best costumes for players who want to give Naoe a sleek full black assassin look. They will need to hunt down the head and the body pieces separately, but the reward is worth the labor.

Ad

This article guides you on how to acquire the Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide to obtaining the Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to acquire the headgear

Path of Valor location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The headgear for the Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows is called Tamakichi's Hood. It is located in the Senri Hills region of Izumi Settsu, just above Amagasaki. At the northeast part of the region/east of the Toneyama Post Town, is a quick point called Koyana Ruins. Use AC Shadows' fast travel mechanic to travel there.

Ad

Trending

Considering this hunt will involve parkour, it is recommended that you reach there as Naoe. Here, just slightly northwest of the point, you'll come across the Path of Valor.

This is a parkour challenge where you'll need to cross through different gaps to reach your destination. You just need to follow the yellow paint here (start by going north of the hut) and use your agility to cross the obstacles. At the end of this challenge, you'll come across a split boulder with a chest in front of it. This will house the titular headgear.

Ad

A handy tip: If you're not satisfied with the perks you get for these two items, you have the ability to change them. Just save before opening the chest and load it until you get a better perk via the reset RNG.

How to acquire the body armor

Path of Shadows location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The body armor for this set is called Yu-no-shin's Gear. It is situated in the southern part of Iga, in Nabari Wilds. Here, you'll need to move south of the Akame Shi Waterfalls. This will introduce the entrance to the Path of Shadows. This, again, is a parkour-based encounter, so head there with Naoe. This isn't wildly different from any other challenges. Just follow the yellow paint and use your tools and agility to reach your destination.

Ad

Your end will be marked by a split boulder here too. Open the chest in front of it to find the body gear of the Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to change to the Initiate Assassin Outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Initiate Assassin's Outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

While these two gear may seem different, you can get the Initiate Assassin look by navigating to the Visual Customizations option. Unlocking these two will also unlock the "Initiate Assassin" Visual Customization for them; just select the respective cosmetics and you'll be wearing the Initiate Assassin Set in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.