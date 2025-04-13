How to obtain the Cerulean Guise Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Guise Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of several legendary armors for Naoe that players can acquire in the latest Ubisoft RPG title. This body gear is perfect for those who want to make tagging enemies convenient. However, acquiring it will be difficult if you don't know where to unlock it.
This guide explains how to acquire the titular Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to get the Cerulean Guise Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The body armor is rewarded upon reaching the final rank of The Legacy battle pass. It is part of the unique Shadows_Projects menu, an in-game hub screen that features two battle passes – The Legacy and Awakening.
To unlock Shadows_Projects, you must enter an Animus Breachglitchy, which are portals scattered across the map. For example, one can be found in the "Heads Will Roll" main quest when you are tasked with speaking to Kyonyo east of Amagasaki Castle.
Only one Shadows_Projects battle pass can be active. However, you can freely switch between them. Trigger the Shadows_Projects screen by opening the main menu and then pressing any one of these keybinds:
- Hold the Menu button on Xbox
- Hold the touchpad on PS5
- Press F1 on PC
The Cerulean Guise Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be in The Legacy battle pass, so make sure the same is active.
How to progress the battle pass
After selecting a battle pass, you must complete certain objectives known as Anomalies. Doing so will reward you with data fragments, which you can use to progress in the battle pass. This will also allow you to rank up and unlock the corresponding rewards.
Anomalies are weekly and daily objectives that can range from killing particular enemies to purging corrupt entities. They can be tracked from the objective menu on the game's map.
You will be rewarded with the Cerulean Guise Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows upon reaching rank 21, aka the final rank of The Legacy battle pass.
Cerulean Guise Kosode stats and perks (at Level 60)
Stats
- Rarity: Legendary
- Health: 2484
- Critical Damage: +31.5%
- Vulnerable Damage: +27.0%
- Damage with Tools: +16.5%
Perks
- Tag enemies on sight with Eagle Vision.
- One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice).
That concludes our guide on how to acquire the Cerulean Guise Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
