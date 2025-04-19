How to obtain the Cerulean Guise Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Guise Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary helmets players can acquire for Yasuke, the combat-focused protagonist. It is a great pick if you want to increase your chances of looting rations from defeated enemies. However, you'll need to complete a few specific objectives first to acquire it.
This article will guide you on how to acquire the titular mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to acquire the Cerulean Guise Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Players can obtain the Cerulean Guise Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows by reaching rank 9 of the Awakening battle pass. It can be found inside Shadows_Projects, an in-game hub menu. It will feature two battle passes, The Legacy and Awakening. However, it won't be available to players from the start.
To unlock Shadows_Projects, you'll need to interact with an Animus Breach — glitchy portals scattered across the map.
Once unlocked, you can access it by heading to the main menu and pressing the following keybinds:
- Hold the Menu button on Xbox
- Hold the touchpad on PS5
- Press F1 on PC
How to progress the battle pass
Only one of the two battle passes can be active. The Cerulean Guise Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows is rewarded in Awakening, so make sure the same is selected for registering progress.
To progress in the battle pass, you need to complete Anomalies. These are various tasks that include objectives like killing particular enemies or purging corrupt entities.
Aside from just seeing them in the Shadows_Projects Anomalies tab, you can also keep track of them through the objectives menu in the game's map. Completing one of them will provide you with Data Fragments, which are used to progress in the battle pass, consequently ranking you up and providing the corresponding rewards.
Cerulean Guise Mask stats and perks (at Level 43):
- Rarity: Legendary
- Health: 2067
- Critical Chance: 6.0%
- Adrenaline Gain: 30.2%
Perks:
- +50% chance to loot rations from dead bodies
- One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
