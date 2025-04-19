How to obtain the Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary headgear that players can acquire for Naoe. It is a great option for those who want to get a high-risk, high-reward way of restoring a decent chunk of health. However, this hood cannot be obtained by simply exploring the open world.

This article guides you on how to obtain this headgear in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to acquire the Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Hood of the Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows cannot be found in the open world of the map. There are mainly two ways of acquiring it — Using the Store or the Shadows_Exchange menu.

Shadows_Exchange menu

Shadows_Exchange is a store menu that players can access after unlocking Shadows_Projects, an in-game hub screen. Players can do so by interacting with an Animus Breach — glitchy portals scattered throughout the map.

However, the Shadows_Exchange doesn't work like other stores, as the main currency needed to purchase items is Keys. You're rewarded keys when you progress to certain points in "The Legacy" or "Awakening," the two battle passes featured inside Shadows_Projects. While you can also acquire Keys by finding nodes in the open world, the amount is almost negligible.

To progress a battle pass, players will need to complete specific objectives known as Anomalies, which will earn Data Fragments that will fill up the passes.

However, an important caveat of Shadows_Exchange is that there are only a total of six items on sale there, with each of them rotating at particular intervals. Premium gear and objects rotate weekly, while cosmetic items change daily. Thus, you'll need to log in to the game daily to check whether your preferred item is on sale or not.

If on sale, players can buy the Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows for 1350 Keys.

In-game store

The Sekiryu pack in Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The other alternative is not reliant on RNG. But you'll need to spend real cash to acquire the hood this way. The Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be a part of the Sekiryu Bundle alongside other items like Dragon's Roar armor, Eye of the Dragon Katana, and more.

You can buy only the Hood for 900 Helix Credits.

You can buy the Sekiryu pack, which includes items and gear for Naoe, at 1800 Helix Credits.

You can buy the Sekiryu Dual pack, which includes items for both Naoe and Yasuk,e at 2300 Helix Credits.

Note that players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game will already get the Sekiryu Dual pack as one of its contents.

Here are the various prices at which you can buy Helix Credits:

$4.99 - 500 Helix

$9.99 - 1,050 Helix

$19.99 - 2,300 Helix

$34.99 - 4,200 Helix (along with 5 mastery points and one weapon for Naoe and Yasuke each)

$49.99 - 6,600 Helix

Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows stats and perks (at Level 43)

Stats:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Health: 960

960 Critical Chance: +6.0%

+6.0% Adrenaline Gain: +30.2%

Perks:

Restore 33% Health on Weakpoint Attack

One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That was all about the Hood of the Dragon in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

