How to unlock Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong is an instrument that mainly helps with exploration, and can even be useful in combat under certain circumstances. You can use it to summon special circular gates that are found throughout Pharloom, call out the Bell Beast at Bellway, or even play it just for fun.

Ad

Once you have the Needolin, you can play its tune to open up hidden rooms, such as Weavenest Atla in Moss Grotto and Weavenest Cindril in Far Fields, among others. Inside Atla, there’s even a mysterious figure who can strengthen Hornet’s abilities, making the instrument feel like more than just a side tool. That said, here is a guide to unlocking it.

How to get Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong

To unlock the Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong, you must defeat Widow, a boss lurking deep within Bellhart. However, the boss's arena isn’t immediately accessible. After first reaching Bellhart, you’ll actually need to head out to Shellwood.

Ad

Trending

Widow's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

In Shellwood, your main task is defeating Sister Splinter. Beating her grants you the Cling Grip skill, which is essential to reaching Widow’s lair.

Ad

Unlocking the path to Widow

From Shellwood, you’ll want to secure a shortcut back to Shellwood’s Bench before pushing further. This Bench becomes the base for your upcoming attempts at taking on Widow, and the shortcut saves you from long backtracking.

The shortcut route requires you to break through multiple bell walls and a thorny barrier, all while fending off enemies. Once it’s opened, your direct route from the Bench to Widow’s chamber is straightforward, though not without resistance.

Ad

How to beat Widow and get the Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong

Widow is a punishing boss that demands patience. She mixes aggressive melee swipes with deadly bell-based attacks. The bells themselves can be deflected with your needle, and this mechanic is key to survival.

Widow in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The safest window to land hits is when Widow is setting up her bell strikes. Staying too close is risky, as she can abruptly switch attack styles. While this isn't a complete boss guide, here are a few tips you should follow:

Ad

Bring ranged tools : They’re invaluable for punishing from a safe distance.

: They’re invaluable for punishing from a safe distance. Save resources : Holding onto offensive tools for the later phases makes the fight far more manageable.

: Holding onto offensive tools for the later phases makes the fight far more manageable. Stay calm regarding the bells: Treating the chaos as a rhythm and consistently deflecting the bells lets you avoid being overwhelmed.

Needolin's description in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

After defeating Widow, you need to bind to her several times following the battle to finish the ritual. Only after that is the Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong yours.

Ad

From then on, Hornet can play the instrument to open hidden gates, unlock hidden areas like Weavenest Atla and Cindril, and even use it for personal style when talking to certain NPCs.

This concludes our guide on obtaining the Needolin in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

You can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.