How to use Air Pots in Schedule 1

Air Pots in Schedule 1 are purchasable items that can help your plants grow faster. However, they require special additional items in order to function properly, making them an expensive investment. Moreover, because of the faster growth rate they induce, the plants tend to dry up quickly, thereby needing constant attention.

Having said that here is everything you need to know about Air Pots in Schedule 1.

What are Air Pots in Schedule 1 and how to use them

A plant in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Air Pots also need a few additional items in order to function in the game. It is not as simple as buying and using one, and ignoring any of its steps will pause your plant growth. Before moving on to learning how to use an Air Pot, let us first check out its features.

Cost: $120

Special effect: +15% growth rate

growth rate Drawback: +30% moisture drain

Here is how to use an Air Pot in the game:

Apart from the actual Air Pot, you will need a basic frame and a lamp mounted to that frame to help the pot function properly. After placing your Air Pot at a desired location, simply place the frame ($40) in the same tile as the pot. Then, mount your purchased lamp to that frame, which will provide the sufficient light needed for the plant to grow.

Furthermore, since the pot dries out extremely quickly, you will personally need to check in and water it at regular intervals. You can also hire a botanist to do this job for you, but make sure that they have access to the correct pot.

It is also important to note that plants stop growing past 4 am until daylight can be seen. Therefore, your plant won't grow during those hours despite having everything else in place, and you will need to wait or sleep off the night.

That covers everything you need to know about Air Pots in Schedule 1. It is an efficient way to grow your plants faster, considering you have the proper tools and the money to make it work.

