How to use the Arachnophobia Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Arachnophobia mode in Monster Hunter Wilds is a great feature that promotes inclusivity. The latest installment in the long-running RPG franchise takes inspiration from many organisms for its monster designs, including insects like spiders. The titular mode makes it easy for players who are afraid of such creatures to still play the game.

This article guides you on the Arachnophobia mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Arachnophobia Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

Lala Barina will usually be inahabited inside the Scarlet Forest (Image via SEGA)

Arachnophobia refers to an irrational fear of arachnids, which usually include spiders, ticks, mites, etc. This makes it very difficult for players to fight against something when they cannot even look at it properly. Fortunately, Capcom provides you with the option to replace the arachnids in the game and transform them all into gooey and slimy monsters instead.

This not only applies to just monsters. Almost every arachnid, insect-like small monster, and endemic life in the game, whether hostile or non-hostile will be transformed. However, this change will only be cosmetic and won't affect their moveset.

While having an ominous slimy blob terrorize you in the open world of the game would be a bit unsettling in itself, it is probably a way better option for arachnophobes.

As of this writing, whether some large monsters like Lala Barina and Nerscylla will affected by this mode isn't confirmed as considering it would create issues with attack telegraphing. But from their design, they look like something that would trigger arachnophobes. Thus, if they do go ahead and play the game, just make sure they're ready to either avoid or face them.

How to enable Arachnophobia Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

Accessibility tab in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via SEGA)

(Note that this setting can only be enabled before you load a save file/enter your game. It can only be changed in the main menu and won't appear when you're in-game)

To enable the Arachnophobia mode in Monster Hunter Wilds, head over to the Options setting in the main menu. There, enter the accessibility tab (move between tabs with the controller bumpers). Next, select the Arachnophobia Assistance option and then toggle the On tickbox to activate it.

Note that you will be provided with the choice to turn it on when you start the game for the first time if you don't want to engage in the hassle of turning it on through the menus.

