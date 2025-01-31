How to use binoculars in Sniper Elite Resistance

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:24 GMT
Here
Here's how to use binoculars in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

In Sniper Elite Resistance, binoculars are a very crucial tool that helps you to spot enemies' locations. The Nazi region is full of enemies equipped with lethal weapons and gear, guarding every single area. As such, you can use binoculars to easily scope in and spot them in order to prepare yourself. Moreover, you can use this tool from a safe distance, thus avoiding detection.

This article guides you on how to use binoculars in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Sniper Elite Resistance: How to equip binoculars

If you are using the default key bindings, you can equip binoculars by pressing the following buttons:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Keyboard: “B”
  • PlayStation: RS/R3
  • Xbox: RS/R3

You can zoom in or out by scrolling the mouse wheel. On consoles, you can use the D-Pad "Up" and "Down" buttons to adjust the zoom. You can also easily customize the keybinding by going into the game settings and selecting the key that works best for you.

also-read-trending Trending
A still of scouting enemies and listening to their conversation (Image via Rebellion)
A still of scouting enemies and listening to their conversation (Image via Rebellion)

In Sniper Elite Resistance, binoculars have various uses and play a pivotal role in accomplishing missions. Unlike sniper rifles, this tool allows you to scout over long distances. They can reveal the types of weapons and gear that enemies are carrying, which helps you prepare before engaging in combat.

Read more: All propaganda missions in Sniper Elite Resistance

Apart from that, you can use it to eavesdrop on communications between Nazi armies. Moreover, it also provides valuable information, such as the names of enemies, their heart rates, and their distances from your position, aiding you in completing your objectives.

Certain missions in the game take place at night. This tool becomes extremely useful at such hours, as it lets you spot hidden enemies that may otherwise be difficult to see with the naked eye. Since it's a default tool, you can use it at any time to gain an advantage while infiltrating enemy territory.

Also read: How to destroy a Tank in Sniper Elite Resistance

Check out the links below for more Sniper Elite Resistance guides and news from Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी