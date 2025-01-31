In Sniper Elite Resistance, binoculars are a very crucial tool that helps you to spot enemies' locations. The Nazi region is full of enemies equipped with lethal weapons and gear, guarding every single area. As such, you can use binoculars to easily scope in and spot them in order to prepare yourself. Moreover, you can use this tool from a safe distance, thus avoiding detection.
This article guides you on how to use binoculars in Sniper Elite Resistance.
Sniper Elite Resistance: How to equip binoculars
If you are using the default key bindings, you can equip binoculars by pressing the following buttons:
- Keyboard: “B”
- PlayStation: RS/R3
- Xbox: RS/R3
You can zoom in or out by scrolling the mouse wheel. On consoles, you can use the D-Pad "Up" and "Down" buttons to adjust the zoom. You can also easily customize the keybinding by going into the game settings and selecting the key that works best for you.
In Sniper Elite Resistance, binoculars have various uses and play a pivotal role in accomplishing missions. Unlike sniper rifles, this tool allows you to scout over long distances. They can reveal the types of weapons and gear that enemies are carrying, which helps you prepare before engaging in combat.
Apart from that, you can use it to eavesdrop on communications between Nazi armies. Moreover, it also provides valuable information, such as the names of enemies, their heart rates, and their distances from your position, aiding you in completing your objectives.
Certain missions in the game take place at night. This tool becomes extremely useful at such hours, as it lets you spot hidden enemies that may otherwise be difficult to see with the naked eye. Since it's a default tool, you can use it at any time to gain an advantage while infiltrating enemy territory.
