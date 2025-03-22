How to use a CART in REPO

The CART is a miscellaneous item in REPO that is meant to carry your loot to the extraction point. Some objects are too heavy to drag around on your own, and it is way more convenient to have something with wheels that can carry all your loot, without you having to worry about each piece individually. Naturally, having a CART also makes exploration much easier, as you can use it to store your loot, leaving you free to continue with your adventures.

This article will cover everything you should know about the CART in REPO.

How should you use a CART in REPO?

The CART can save you a lot of time during missions (Image via semiwork)

In REPO, you and your crew are sent into a haunted location by a greedy employer, tasked with stealing whatever they deem valuable despite the looming threat of monsters. While you can manually pick an item and carry it around, there is only so much you can carry, and it will lead to a smaller payout.

CARTs are perfect for locations that contain a lot of valuable items. They are convenient to push around since everything you have gathered can be stored in one large container. While you could go for the cheaper and smaller version, the pocket CART doesn't have the same carrying capacity as a full-sized CART.

Also read: How to use pocket CART in REPO

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to use a CART:

Select the CART from your inventory.

Press E on your keyboard to spawn it.

on your keyboard to spawn it. Place whatever items you have collected.

Press on and fill it until it can't carry any more weight.

All CARTs and pocket CARTs have a built-in money tracker to monitor how much the things you have placed inside are worth. The more items you put in, the heavier it will become. Hence, it is a good idea to coordinate with your crew about weight management and distribution.

If you get into a tight situation where monsters have you pinned, you can use the CART to bash your way through. However, do keep in mind that maneuvering a cart is not that easy. It is also worth noting that just because an item is stored inside the cart, it doesn't make it immune from damage.

Where can you acquire a CART?

The CART is an expensive item, but it can help you make a fortune (Image via semiwork)

The CART can be purchased from the Service Station, the in-game item shop, for a steep price of $40000. It costs more than the smaller CART, and for good reason. These things are meant for a good haul, and you must use them to your advantage.

Also read: How to use zero gravity drone in REPO

This miscellaneous item is a long-term investment since it costs a lot. But, you can easily make up for it in a single run, especially in levels with a higher difficulty.

REPO is available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

