How to use pocket CART in REPO

The pocket CART is another one of those miscellaneous items in REPO that could save you time and help you make an extra buck. As the name implies, this device can be carried around on your person and deployed at any time to help your crew carry some more loot. While you and your crew are not pack mules, this device can allow you to bring more on your way out.

This article covers everything you and your crew should know about the pocket CART.

How should you use the pocket CART in REPO?

The pocket CART can come in handy for an environment rich with cool stuff (Image via Semiwork)

The pocket CART can is meant to carry extra loot, especially the slightly heavier ones. REPO is about a group being sent to a haunted location by a greedy boss to steal whatever is worth stealing, and this puts your lives on the line as you survive the looming threats of the monsters residing in each location. Some of these monsters attack you for the love of the hunt, and this causes problems for your looting process.

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to use the pocket CART:

Select the pocket CART from your inventory.

Press E on your keyboard to deploy it.

on your keyboard to deploy it. Move it around and place items inside.

Watch the money counter go up.

The pocket CART is miniature-sized, and it can only carry medium-sized items. It is perfect for safely transporting smaller money bags and pushing them around until you reach the extraction point.

While the pocket CART's sole purpose is to carry items, you can get creative and use it to bash against monsters. However, it is not ideal since it can compromise the quality of whatever item you place inside.

Where can you acquire a pocket CART?

The pocket CART is quite useful (Image via Semiwork)

You can purchase the pocket CART from the Service Station, and it is way cheaper than other miscellaneous tools and the larger CART. It is priced between $17000 and $18000, which is still a lot of money, but it can come in handy in a high-profile area full of valuable loot. It is a wise investment in the long run.

While there are other options like a full-sized cart that can carry heavier objects, always consider the terrain. Perhaps a larger CART won't fit or be as easy to maneuver as a pocket CART in narrow spaces, and it is better to have something that can carry extra loot than leave with nothing to show for it.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

