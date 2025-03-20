How to use a stun mine in REPO

The stun mine is a deployable item in REPO that lives up to its name. Whenever you and your crew are sent to a haunted location in the game, expect an abundance of monsters lurking around and guarding all the valuable loot. However, they will not make their presence known right away and will loosely follow your group.

Stun mines are perfect to prevent monsters from jumping your crew by surprise, and they will remind them not to mess with you.

This article covers everything you and your crew must know about the stun mine, such as where to acquire it, how it works, and when or where to deploy it.

How should you use the stun mine in REPO?

The stun mine can buy your crew enough time to run or fight back (Image via semiwork)

The stun mine in REPO can trap and stun anything or anyone that steps on it. You could set up traps all over the haunted location to cover your tracks and use the item to lure unsuspecting monsters while the rest of the crew starts ransacking the place for everything it is worth. This device has a few similarities with the shockwave mine, but it deals less damage than an explosive mine.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to setting up a stun mine:

Equip the stun mine from your inventory.

Press E on your keyboard to prime the trap.

on your keyboard to prime the trap. Set it down and walk away.

Wait for a monster to trigger the trap.

After priming the stun mine, you have five seconds to get away and hide from an enemy's line of sight. Once a monster steps on the trap, it will be stunned. You can either run away from the monster while it is stunned or attack it with whatever melee weapon you have equipped.

The stun mine can deal 5 damage to the poor soul who steps on it. However, it doesn't have a blast radius and can only affect one target.

It is worth noting that stun mines can't harm floating enemies. It is best to set them up in corridors or doorways where monsters usually walk by.

Where can you acquire stun mines?

The stun mine is a decent option for traps if you're tight on the budget (Image via semiwork)

The stun mine can be bought from the Service Station for only $3000. This is a good deal, considering other items are much more expensive and require more player input, like swinging a melee weapon or aiming a gun. All you have to do with this device is set it up in the right spot and wait for a monster to step on it.

Traps can be a game-changer, especially in missions of a higher difficulty. Stun mines could buy you a few precious seconds to escape with your loot and live to fight another day.

