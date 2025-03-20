How to use a gun in REPO

REPO has no shortage of monsters, and it is natural to feel the urge to destroy them on sight. While it is possible to run away or fight them up close and personal, you can always go for the safer route and deal damage from a distance with a gun. This weapon has a better range than other options and can deal decent damage to all enemy types.

Ad

This article covers everything you and your crew must know about the simple gun in REPO, including where you can acquire one, how much it costs, and more.

How should you use a gun in REPO?

Guns can solve your problems after a few rounds lodged in enemy monsters (Image via semiwork)

A gun can deal damage from a distance in REPO, but don't expect it to drop monsters after a single shot. Some monsters are resilient and built like a tank; it could take a while for you to put one medium-sized enemy down.

Ad

Trending

This firearm can easily handle smaller enemies like gnomes. It will be much more effective against larger enemies once you get a gist of the complicated aiming mechanic.

The gun has a better range than the tranq gun and shotgun combined. While it can't blast powerful shells at enemies, it can deal enough damage to grab their attention. The only problem with this weapon is that it must be recharged to prevent it from becoming a deadweight in your inventory.

Ad

Also read: How to use the tranq gun in REPO

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to use the gun properly:

Grab the gun from your inventory.

Pick a target.

Unload the magazine by pressing E on your keyboard.

The gun has a limited charge and you should make each shot count. Ranged weapons can save lives during a mission of higher difficulty. Your crew could carry a few around and start blasting monsters.

Ad

It is worth remembering that your bullets can damage valuable items and even fellow players. Keep your gun in check and only fire when ready or necessary.

Where can you acquire a gun?

You can purchase a gun from the Service Station. This is your grocery shop and has every other firearm, melee weapon, and miscellaneous item in the game.

The gun is priced between $41000 and $47000. It is not cheap, and the price tag should be something that you must consider before making a transaction.

Ad

It wouldn't be a bad idea to carry a gun around as an insurance policy (Image via semiwork)

You can use this firearm while running away or covering your allies while they run for the extraction vehicle. The best part about this weapon is that it has the most range, and it wouldn't put you in harm's way as long as you come to terms with the aiming mechanic.

Ad

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.