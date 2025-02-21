How to use merchants in Civilization 7

In Civilization 7, merchants play a crucial role in establishing trade routes and securing vital resources. Whether you're aiming for an economic victory or just trying to strengthen your civilization's economy, understanding how to unlock and utilize merchants effectively is key.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about merchants and trade routes and help you win an economic victory.

A guide to using merchants in Civilization 7

1) Unlock merchants in Civilization 7

Merchants are required to create trade routes (Image via 2K Games)

Merchants are special units that allow you to establish trade routes with other civilizations. However, they are not available from the start — you must unlock them based on the age your civilization is in.

To unlock merchants in different ages, you need to research specific technologies and policies. In the antiquity age, start by researching Mysticism and Discipline, then unlock the Code of Laws in the Civic Tree.

Exploration age in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

In the exploration age, you can unlock merchants by researching Economics in the civic tree. Finally, in the modern age, research Steam Engine in the tech tree to gain access to advanced merchants.

Once unlocked, merchants must be trained in one of your cities before you can use them.

2) Using merchants in Civilization 7

Merchants serve two main purposes in the game. The first is building roads, which automatically connect cities as the merchant travels.

Trading resources is crucial in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

Roads help settlements share food, improve movement speed, and strengthen trade networks. Some roads appear naturally, but merchants can be used to ensure all important cities are linked.

Establishing trade routes in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

The second function of merchants is establishing trade routes. Trade routes enable your civilization to gain access to resources from other civilizations or aligned city-states.

To start trading, you must first discover another civilization’s settlement. You cannot trade with city-states unless they are aligned with you and you are their suzerain. Additionally, trade routes can only be established if you are at least unfriendly or better in diplomatic relations — trade is not possible during active wars.

How to set up a trade route

Meet other civs before creating trade routes (Image via 2K Games)

Step 1: Find a trading partner

Before setting up a trade route, locate another civilization’s settlement. The best way to do this is by using scouts to explore the map early in the game.

Step 2: Train a merchant

Once you have a potential trading partner, train or purchase a merchant. This unit costs around 40 productions.

Step 3: Send the merchant to a settlement

After training a merchant, you’ll see a list of available trade destinations. You can either manually send your merchant to a location or select a settlement from the list to automatically navigate there.

In antiquity and exploration ages, merchants must physically travel to the target settlement before a trade route can be established. However, in the modern age, you can simply click on the settlement and confirm the trade route without moving the merchant manually.

Step 4: Establish the trade route

Once the merchant reaches the destination, you will receive an option to finalize the trade route. In the following turn, you can assign the acquired trade resources to your cities.

Trade is essential in Civilization 7, not only for gaining valuable resources but also for establishing strong diplomatic ties with other civilizations. Unlocking and using merchants effectively can provide a huge economic boost and help you work toward an economic victory.

