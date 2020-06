GTA Liberty City Stories Cheats for PS2

Play GTA Liberty City Stories and use these cheats for making your gameplay experience more enjoyable.

From changing the weather to making your car float on water, there are various cheats to choose from.

GTA Liberty City Stories. Image: Pinterest.

GTA players know how entertaining and cool it is to play the series with the help of cheats. And GTA Liberty City Stories is no exception.

So, replay the good old GTA Liberty City Stories on your PS2 and use these cheats to make your gameplay better.

GTA Liberty City Stories Cheats

To get Weapon Set 1 – UP, SQUARE, SQUARE, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, SQUARE, RIGHT

To get Weapon Set 2 – UP, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, LEFT, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, RIGHT

To get Weapon Set 3 – UP, X, X, DOWN, LEFT, X, X, RIGHT

To get $250000 – L1, R1, TRIANGLE, L1, R1, CIRCLE, L1, R1

To restore armor – L1, R1, CIRCLE, L1, R1, X, L1, R1

To restore health – L1, R1, X, L1, R1, SQUARE, L1, R1

To increase wanted level – L1, R1, SQUARE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, L1, R1

To make sure that wanted level never appears – L1, L1, TRIANGLE, R1, R1, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE

To make the weather sunny – L1, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R1, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, X

To clear up the weather – UP, DOWN, CIRCLE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, R1

For cloudy weather – UP, DOWN, X, UP, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, R1

To make it rain - UP, DOWN, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, CIRCLE, L1, R1

To make the weather, foggy – UP, DOWN, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN, X, L1, R1

To spawn a Rhino – L1, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE

A Rhino Tank. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

To make the clock faster – L, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X

To destroy all cars – L, L1, LEFT, L1, L1, RIGHT, X, SQUARE

To start a pedestrian riot – L1, L1, R1, L1, L1, R1, LEFT, SQUARE

For faster gameplay – R1, R1, L1, R1, R1, L1, DOWN, X

For slower gameplay – R1, TRIANGLE, X, R1, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT, RIGHT

For perfect traction – L1, UP, LEFT, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, X

To make all lights green – TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, R1, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, X, X

For aggressive driving – SQUARE, SQUARE, R1, X, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE

To spawn a Trashmaster – TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, DOWN, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, UP, L1, L1

To drive cars on water – CIRCLE, X, DOWN, CIRCLE, X, UP, L1, L1

To change the tire size of bikes– CIRCLE, RIGHT, X, UP, RIGHT, X, L1, SQUARE

To display game credits – L1, R1, L1, R1, UP, DOWN, L1, R1