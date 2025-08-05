  • home icon
  Hysilens vs Kafka: Which 5-star should you get in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 first half?

Hysilens vs Kafka: Which 5-star should you get in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 first half?

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:08 GMT
Hysilens and Kafka from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens and Kafka from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

During the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, players will be able to pull for Hysilens and Kafka. Both characters excel in identical playstyles, which is why they can be paired with each other. Since both 5-star characters will be featured in the gacha banners simultaneously, Trailblazers may wonder which unit they should choose, as some have a limited number of Special Passes to spare.

If you do not own Kafka, then we recommend pulling for her in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. If you already have her, it's better to get Hysilens from her limited-time gacha banner. Take a look at the following section to learn why you should choose Kafka over Hysilens in HSR 3.5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Reasons why you should choose Kafka over Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, explored

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)
Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Trailblazers should pick Kafka over Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 if they don’t have the former. If players don't have this Stellaron Hunter added to their collection, it's important to get her first before Hysilens. Kafka’s kit features a unique mechanic that allows her to detonate the DoT debuff and produce damage from it. Thus, she plays an important role in most DoT team compositions.

Kafka can easily place DoT debuffs on enemies and detonate them, producing a significant amount of damage. However, Hysilens cannot do that. Since multiple characters in HSR can already place DoT on the enemies, it's better to get a unit that can detonate them.

If you are thinking of building a composition that specializes in this playstyle, pull for Kafka first. You can get Hysilens later, as the probability of her receiving a rerun banner in the upcoming updates is higher than Kafka's. That is why, if you don’t have the Stellaron Hunter, roll for her in Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

Advantages of Kafka over Hysilens

  • Kafka can detonate DoT debuffs at her own will while Hysilens cannot.
  • Kafka can launch follow-up attacks.
  • Trailblazers can use Kafka as a main DPS unit.

Advantages of Hysilens over Kafka

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Hysilens can reduce the opponent’s ATK and DEF simultaneously, but Kafka cannot.
  • Hysilens can place debuffs and deal damage at the same time.
  • Hysilens can place Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock, while Kafka can only inflict Shock on the enemies.
That being said, it depends on who you want to pull using your hard-earned Stellar Jade/Star Rail Special Passes.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

