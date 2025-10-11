Is Anaxa’s signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

Since Anaxa is getting a rerun banner during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6, his signature Light Cone, Life Should Be Cast to Flames, will also be available. This means players can pull for both the character and LC, enhancing Anaxa’s fighting prowess. As rolling for a signature weapon requires a decent amount of Stellar Jade, players might wonder whether they should get it.

While Life Should be Cast to Flames is curated for Anaxa, feel free to pull for the Light Cone if you have the character in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Read on as the following section details why.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Should players pull for Anaxa’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

Anaxa in HSR (Image via HoYoverse)

A single copy of Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail can grant the following effects to the user:

“When the wearer's turn starts, regenerates 10 Energy. If the enemy target has a Weakness implanted by the wearer, increases the wearer's DMG dealt to it by 60%. When an enemy target gets attacked by the wearer, the wearer decreases the target's DEF by 12%, lasting for 2 turns. The same types of effects cannot stack.”

When equipped by an Erudition character, presumably Anaxa, Life Should Be Cast to Flames can grant him a passive Energy regeneration whenever his turn begins. This allows the wearer to unleash their Ultimate ability faster than usual, allowing them to deal more damage.

Since Anaxa can plant Weakness Types of the adversaries, Life Should Be Cast to Flames also grants him additional damage boost against those targets. With the skill duplication ability of this Erudition unit, you can deal a significant amount of damage to opponents, making the endgame activities exceptionally easy to clear.

When using Anaxa in a dual DPS team with The Herta, the DEF reduction from this Light Cone will be extremely helpful as it boosts every ally’s damage, not just Anaxa’s. Hence, if you have the aforementioned Erudition unit, you must pull for Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

For more articles related to Honkai: Star Rail, check out the following section:

