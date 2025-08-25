Is Cerydra worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

Trailblazers are getting hyped as they have to wait a little more than a week for Cerydra’s release in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. She is the newest addition to the Harmony character roster in this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse. As Cerydra is a brand-new 5-star unit, players might wonder whether she is worth pulling during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 or not.

When Cerydra’s limited-time banner debuts in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, you should roll for the 5-star unit. She is an exceptionally strong harmony unit who can grant various buffs to her allies simultaneously. Read on as we will detail why Cerydra is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.

Exploring why players should pull for Cerydra in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5

Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, Cerydra is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 as her kit is quite powerful and can grant several buffs to her allies. Like some of the overpowered Harmony units in this HoYoverse title, this new 5-star can boost a selected ally’s All-Type RES PEN for a decent amount. Moreover, Cerydra can buff the targeted ally’s Skill CRIT DMG by a significant amount.

Since players will be targeting the DPS character with Cerydra’s abilities, especially her Skill, the amount of damage they can deal will be outstanding compared to their normal output. If you have a character that primarily deals damage with their Skill, such as Phainon, or are planning to pull for one, then this Harmony unit is a must-have character. Additionally, Cerydra can deal a decent amount of Wind damage by utilizing her Ultimate ability.

On top of that, when the allied characters are targeted by Cerydra’s Skill, their ATK will be buffed until it expires. If players keep refreshing the ability before it expires, then the DPS unit will prove to be exceptionally powerful in most endgame activities. Since a new one is expected to debut in the upcoming patch, pulling Cerydra for Phainon will be useful.

