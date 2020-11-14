"Is Corpse your Husband?" Valkyrae shares hilarious DM she received from Scott Disick regarding Corpse Husband

During a recent Minecraft stream, Valkyrae shared a hilarious DM she received from Kourtney Kardashian's former partner, Scott Disick.

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae are known to stream Among Us quite often alongside the likes of Pokimane and Sykkuno, among others, and their camaraderie often serves as the highlight.

So much so that recently, American media personality Scott Disick DM'ed Valkyrae and asked if she and her 'husband' would be interested in playing a game of Among Us with his 10-year-old son, Mason:

HERES THE CLIP OF RAE TALKING ABOUT SCOTT DISICK DMING HER AND HIM ASSUMING THAT CORPSE IS HER HUSBAND 😭 pic.twitter.com/jirRgGQbRl — mary🌱 adores otv + friends (@marysophiles) November 14, 2020

As they are prominent internet personalities, interest is always high when it comes to rumors of a link-up between Corpse Husband and Valkyrae.

However, she recently addressed these rumors, stating that she doesn't flirt with her friends, Corpse Husband included.

Despite Valkyrae clearing the air regarding a rumored link-up, it seems there are still some, like Scott Disick, who believe that Corpse Husband is, in fact, her spouse!

When Scott Disick assumed Corpse Husband is Valkyrae's Husband

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae are two of the most popular YouTubers today, dominating the charts with their recent Among Us streams.

While she has been one of the top-performing YouTubers for a while, Corpse has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity lately. This has transformed him into the internet's favorite mystery men.

From his faceless identity to his deep, rumbling voice, the internet can't seem to get enough of the 23-year old, who continues to mesmerize countless fans globally.

It is due to his mysterious aura that interest in Corpse Husband remains astronomical. Hence, a large section of the online community can often be spotted making assumptions about him.

This is precisely what happened during Valkyrae's recent stream, where she shared a hilarious DM she received from American socialite Scott Disick:

"So you guys know the Kardashians? There's a guy that has a kid with one of the Kardashians. His name is Scott."

"He DM'd me, and he said 'Hi, my son is a huge fan of yours and your husband, and we were hoping you guys could play a game of Among Us with him. It would be greatly appreciated from our family."

"Sorry, maybe not your husband, his name is Corpse, maybe a friend of yours? I literally have no clue. I'm just trying to make my 10-year-old son happy!"

Valkyrae then revealed that she showed the DM's to Corpse, which he also found amusing.

Addressing the request, Valkyrae stated that she didn't really feel comfortable playing with a 10-year old and would have preferred to play with someone a little older.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old's recent revelation proved to be quite humorous, showing the level of hype that continues to surround Corpse Husband.