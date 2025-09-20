  • home icon
Is Evernight's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 20, 2025 07:12 GMT
We take a look at why platers should skip To Evernight
To Evernight's Stars in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight’s signature Light Cone, To Evernight’s Stars, will be released alongside the character during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Like all signature LCs, it will be featured in its own dedicated Warp banner while this phase of the game is live. Since it is a new addition, many players may be unsure whether it's worth obtaining.

Put simply, you are not recommended to pull To Evernight’s Stars in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 unless you also plan to obtain Evernight herself. Otherwise, it’s best to skip this Light Cone.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Reasons why most players should skip Evernight’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, explored

also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, we recommend skipping To Evernight’s Stars during the first half of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update unless you’re committed to rolling for Evernight. Before diving into the reasons why, let’s take a look at the Light Cone’s unique effects at Superimposition Level 1, as per the game:

“Increases the wearer's Max HP by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite uses an ability, the wearer gains ‘Noctis.’ While the wearer has ‘Noctis,’ all allies' memosprites ignore 20% of the target's DEF when dealing DMG. Increases the DMG dealt by the wearer and their memosprite by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite disappears, the wearer recovers 8 Energy. Similar effects cannot stack.”
Evernight’s signature Light Cone is compatible with characters following the Remembrance Path. Since this Path is relatively new in the HoYoverse universe, there are currently few units aligned with it.

Moreover, To Evernight’s Stars specializes in boosting the wielder’s HP and allows allies' memosprites to ignore a certain percentage of the enemy’s DEF. It also simultaneously increases the user's and her own memosprite's damage output.

Since To Evernight’s Stars is tailor-made for her kit specifically, she is the ideal character to wield it. While other Remembrance units can equip it, most of them will not be able to unleash its full potential.

This means that if you are not planning to obtain Evernight in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, pulling her signature Light Cone would likely be a waste.

