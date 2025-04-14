Is Marathon free-to-play?

Unfortunately, no, Marathon is not free-to-play. The developers have confirmed that the game won't be a free-to-play shooter and will instead be a "premium title." However, at the time of writing, they haven't officially announced the price it will be fetching when it releases. That said though, they have mentioned that it won't be a "full-priced" release, and while that doesn't confirm the actual price, we expect it to cost lower than the usual $70 price tag.
While the pricing remains shrouded in mystery, a few credible rumors are circulating online regarding it. Read on to learn more.
Note: Parts of this article are based on speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
What is the expected price of Bungie's Marathon?
According to rumors online, Marathon will likely be released for $40. This hasn't been confirmed by Bungie and is an estimate based on the official statements made by the developers. Since the game is deemed a premium title and won't be released at full price, it has led many to speculate that the upcoming game will cost around $40.
Paul Tassi, a gaming writer at Forbes, speculates that the game could be priced at around the $30-$40 range. However, do note that Bungie hasn't confirmed the cost of the game. These are merely speculations by industry experts. Hence, the details must be taken with a pinch of salt.
That said, fans do have a chance to try out the game for free before it releases by participating in the alpha test. To learn more about the upcoming test, make sure to check out the section below.
How to participate in the Marathon Alpha test
The Marathon Alpha test will kick off on April 23, 2025, at 10 am PT and will end on May 4, 2025, at 10 am PT. During this period, fans will have access to the title, though it will be quite limited since it is in the alpha stage. To participate in the Alpha test, follow the steps below:
- First, you must head over to the game's Discord server.
- Navigate to the text channel #alpha_access and type /alpha.
- Once the bot responds to your query, follow up on the link.
- Enter your Bungie account details (or create a new one).
- Fill up all the required details and read through the NDA.
- Finally, complete Bungie's survey and you are good to go.
That said, do note that by following the aforementioned steps you have signed up to be a potential Alpha tester. The developers have clearly stated that signing up does not guarantee access. Among all the participants, only a few will be selected for the closed test.
