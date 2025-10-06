Is Self-Enshrouded Recluse worth farming in Honkai Star Rail?

In Honkai Star Rail version 3.6, two brand new Relics have made their way into the HoYoverse title, Self-Enshrouded Recluse being one of them. While the other one synergizes well with Remembrance characters, this one is effective on units that can grant shields. While some Relic sets in HSR can be farmed for most Preservation characters, this is the first one that directly boosts shields.

Ad

While very situational, Self-Enshrouded Recluse is worth farming in Honkai Star Rail. Take a look at the following section for a detailed explanation:

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Should you farm Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail?

Self-Enshrouded Recluse is effective on Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Self-Enshrouded Recluse features two and four-piece set effects that can be used by the wearer. While the two-piece is usually a passive stat boost, most four-piece effects need some kind of requirement to trigger. The following section details them:

Ad

Trending

Two-piece effect: The wearer’s Shield Effect receives a 10% boost.

The wearer’s Shield Effect receives a 10% boost. Four-piece effect: The user’s Shield Effect receives an extra 12% boost on top of the passive 10% from the two-piece effect. Additionally, the allies with Shields will get an extra 15% CRIT DMG.

As mentioned above, Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail is the first Relic set that directly helps Shield/Preservation characters. With the extra Shield strength, the adversaries will have a hard time breaking them, allowing all allies to make use of the additional CRIT DMG boost.

Ad

With Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s release nearing, players are definitely farming for this set since the character will be given away for free. Moreover, you can also farm this set for other Preservation units as well, such as Aventurine. While the extra Shield Effect will benefit the wearer and their allies, it's also somewhat situational, depending on the DPS character and what activity you are trying to complete.

When challenging endgame activities, all allies can make use of the extra CRIT DMG only if you make sure the Shield stays active at all times. However, if the enemy nukes the DPS or any other unit, then they won’t be able to get the buff. Additionally, if the damage dealer of the team tends to take action very frequently, then it's a matter of time before the Shield breaks and they lose the CRIT DMG buff.

Ad

If you can make sure these things do not happen while your team is engaged in a fight, then Self-Enshrouded Recluse is worth farming in Honkai Star Rail.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.