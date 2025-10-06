Is Self-Enshrouded Recluse worth farming in Honkai Star Rail?

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 06, 2025 12:11 GMT
Self-Enshrouded Recluse Relic set and its effects in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Self-Enshrouded Recluse Relic set and its effects in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail version 3.6, two brand new Relics have made their way into the HoYoverse title, Self-Enshrouded Recluse being one of them. While the other one synergizes well with Remembrance characters, this one is effective on units that can grant shields. While some Relic sets in HSR can be farmed for most Preservation characters, this is the first one that directly boosts shields.

Ad

While very situational, Self-Enshrouded Recluse is worth farming in Honkai Star Rail. Take a look at the following section for a detailed explanation:

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Should you farm Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail?

Self-Enshrouded Recluse is effective on Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)
Self-Enshrouded Recluse is effective on Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Self-Enshrouded Recluse features two and four-piece set effects that can be used by the wearer. While the two-piece is usually a passive stat boost, most four-piece effects need some kind of requirement to trigger. The following section details them:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Two-piece effect: The wearer’s Shield Effect receives a 10% boost.
  • Four-piece effect: The user’s Shield Effect receives an extra 12% boost on top of the passive 10% from the two-piece effect. Additionally, the allies with Shields will get an extra 15% CRIT DMG.

As mentioned above, Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail is the first Relic set that directly helps Shield/Preservation characters. With the extra Shield strength, the adversaries will have a hard time breaking them, allowing all allies to make use of the additional CRIT DMG boost.

Ad

With Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s release nearing, players are definitely farming for this set since the character will be given away for free. Moreover, you can also farm this set for other Preservation units as well, such as Aventurine. While the extra Shield Effect will benefit the wearer and their allies, it's also somewhat situational, depending on the DPS character and what activity you are trying to complete.

When challenging endgame activities, all allies can make use of the extra CRIT DMG only if you make sure the Shield stays active at all times. However, if the enemy nukes the DPS or any other unit, then they won’t be able to get the buff. Additionally, if the damage dealer of the team tends to take action very frequently, then it's a matter of time before the Shield breaks and they lose the CRIT DMG buff.

Ad

If you can make sure these things do not happen while your team is engaged in a fight, then Self-Enshrouded Recluse is worth farming in Honkai Star Rail.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications