Is there voice chat in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign throws you straight into a more co-op-heavy experience, and naturally, one of the first things I wondered was whether voice chat was built into the game. It seems like a no-brainer for a title that focuses so much on multiplayer battles and three-player matchmaking, especially when you're thrown into boss fights that need real coordination.

However, no — there’s no in-game voice chat in Elden Ring Nightreign at all. You can’t talk to your teammates through a mic, not even in private lobbies. FromSoft just didn’t include it. All you get is the usual gesture system, emotes, basic pings, and map markers. It works fine for pointing out locations, but when you're trying to survive a wild boss phase and want to say “pull aggro” or “heal me,” pings don’t cut it. Let's look more into it.

Why is there no voice chat in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Duel with Nameless King (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

FromSoftware hasn’t provided a direct explanation, and I think the lack of voice chat makes random co-op feel colder than it should. You’re in this epic world, fighting brutal bosses like Nameless King with two strangers by your side — but you can’t say a single word to them. It just kind of breaks the connection, especially when you're trying to coordinate a revive or set up a strategy.

How can players communicate?

Since the game doesn’t help with communication, you must use third-party software if you want real-time voice coordination. On PC, Discord is a good choice. It’s lightweight, reliable, and easy to fire up alongside the game. But unless you're playing with people you already know, asking strangers to jump into a call mid-match might feel awkward.

If you’re on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you’ve got it a bit easier. Both systems have party chat features baked into the OS and don’t even require you to be friends. Just grab them from your recent players list and invite them to a chat. In my experience, console players get the smoothest voice chat setup for Nightreign without needing anything external.

Another decent (but often forgotten) alternative on PC is Steam Chat. If you’ve already added someone on Steam, you can click their name and start a voice call right from the overlay. Audio is surprisingly good, and you can even use it on mobile if needed. The only catch is — you must still add them first.

