Is World-Remaking Deliverer worth farming in Honkai Star Rail?

Two brand-new Relic sets, including World-Remaking Deliverer, have made their way into Honkai Star Rail through version 3.6. Like all sets, you can farm this from the respective Carvern of Corrosion stage by spending 40x Trailblaze Power. Due to the limitation, you can only farm Relics a handful of times every day.

Although quite niche, World-Remaking Deliverer is worth farming if you have the characters to use its effects. Read on to learn more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Reasons why you should farm World-Reamking Deliverer in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Evernight can effectively use World-Remaking Deliverer's effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Like all the Relics, World-Remaking Deliverer in Honkai Star Rail grants a two and four-piece set effect to the character wearing it. Let’s see what these effects are:

2-piece effect - The wearer’s CRIT Rate gets an 8% boost.

The wearer’s CRIT Rate gets an 8% boost. 4-piece effect - If the user of this Relic set uses their Basic ATK or Skill while having their memosprite present on the battlefield, both of their maximum HP get a 24% boost. Additionally, all allies will receive a 15% damage boost until the wearer uses their next Skill or Basic ATK.

Currently, there are some Relic sets available in Honkai Star Rail that pair well with Remembrance characters who can summon memosprites. In version 3.6, HoYoverse added another set, World-Remaking Deliverer, to that list. While the two-piece effect is somewhat useful for most DPS characters, the four-piece set effect is extremely niche due to the activation requirement.

Since World-Remaking Deliverer is made for Evernight, the wearer doesn’t need to summon their memosprite first and use their Basic ATK or Skill, as Evey constantly disappears from the battlefield. Hence, if you pulled for Evernight, this is a must-farm Relic set. However, you can keep your old builds for other Remembrance characters, as their current build suits them the best.

Moreover, characters like Remembrance Trailblazer and Hyacine can effectively use the 4-piece set effect of World-Remaking Deliverer in HSR. Therefore, if you are currently building the said units alongside Evernight, you can consider farming this set for them as well.

