JGOD reveals the best close range meta weapons in Season 3 of Warzone 2

The Call of Duty Season 3 update for Warzone 2 commenced on April 12, 2023, and shook up the ongoing close-range meta through tons of weapon balancing and attachment adjustments featured in the patch notes the third season of Warzone 2 also introduced the brand new Trophy Hunt limited-time event, Alejandro and Valeria as playable operators, two brand new weapons, an exotic new Battle Pass, and plenty more.

JGOD, one of Call of Duty's most renowned YouTubers, meta-analysts, and weapon experts, recently discussed his recommended firearms for the close-range weapon meta in Warzone 2 Season 3.

From the Vel 46 to Chimera, JGOD lists down his top picks for the close-range meta in Season 3 of Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is known for having an extensive collection of modern and tactical firearms, constantly expanding with each new season and mid-season update—the options for players to engage in close-quarter combat range from shotguns to submachine guns.

In his most recent video, JGOD talks about his top picks for close-range meta weapons, noting that unlike the long-range meta, which offers a wide range of options, the close-range options haven't changed much.

Without further ado, let's take a look at JGOD's recommended close-range meta weapons that players should use during the third season of Warzone 2:

1) Lachmann Sub (Season 3 Meta)

The 2019 weapon blueprint for the Lachmann Sub SMG (Image via Activision)

JGOD's preferred meta SMG is the excellent and reliable Lachmann Sub or the MP5. The Lachmann Sub provides a very competitive TTK, aim-down-sight speed, incredible bullet velocity, and damage range, allowing it to outcompete the rest of the competition.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: L36 Falcon 226mm

L36 Falcon 226mm Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

2) Vaznev-9K (Season 3 Meta)

The Jackal weapon blueprint for the Vaznev-9k in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Vaznev-9k is in a neck-to-neck competition with the Lachmann Sub, with players choosing one over the other based on their preference. The Vaznev-9k, while fashioned like an assault rifle much like the others on the Kastovia weapon platform, boasts a high rate of fire and minimal recoil, able to eliminate opponents swiftly.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Laser: Schlager PEW Box IV

Schlager PEW Box IV Stock: OTREZAT Stock

OTREZAT Stock Rear grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

3) Chimera (Season 3 Meta alternative)

The Depth weapon blueprint for the Chimera in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

JGOD remarks that the Chimera has a faster TTK, faster aim-down sight speed, and better mobility than other assault rifles in its class. The Chimera being an assault rifle, provides it with additional range, making it a solid alternative to some of the previously discussed meta firearms.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: 6.5" EXF VORPAL

6.5" EXF VORPAL Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Stock: TRX-56 Stock

TRX-56 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

4) Vel 46

The Night Jar weapon blueprint for the Vel 46 SMG in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The Vel 46 has risen in pick rate with every passing season, and Season 3 is no different. Popularly referred to as the MP7, the Vel 46 provides superior mobility and a fast rate of fire, allowing players to take down enemies instantly.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: Schalger L203 Barrel

Schalger L203 Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 60-Round Mag

5) PDSW 528

The Xenophon weapon blueprint for the PDSW 528 (Image via Activision)

Due to the PDSW 528 submachine gun's incredible bullet velocity and respectably accurate iron sight, players can engage in gunfights without getting very close to the target. The PDSW 528's detachable box magazine also has enough ammo to take on multiple targets without reloading.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

6) MX9

The Resurge weapon blueprint for the MX9 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Belonging to the Bruen Bullup Platform, the MX9 is a strong submachine gun that JGOD claims are a solid meta competitor but suffers primarily from a small magazine size. While great for Solos and Duos, the 32 maximum ammo capacity proves insufficient for Trios and Quads.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Magazine: 32-Round Mag

7) Kastov-74u

The NAGA weapon blueprint for the Kastov-74u in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Part of the Kastovia weapon platform, the Kastov-74u is a much more compact and mobile assault rifle than other family members. While performing well in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer, JGOD claims the Kastov-74u suffers from an inconsistent TTK in Warzone 2.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Corvus Slash Gen. 2

Corvus Slash Gen. 2 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

