JGOD reveals the best close range meta weapons in Season 3 of Warzone 2

The Call of Duty Season 3 update for Warzone 2 commenced on April 12, 2023, and shook up the ongoing close-range meta through tons of weapon balancing and attachment adjustments featured in the patch notes the third season of Warzone 2 also introduced the brand new Trophy Hunt limited-time event, Alejandro and Valeria as playable operators, two brand new weapons, an exotic new Battle Pass, and plenty more.
JGOD, one of Call of Duty's most renowned YouTubers, meta-analysts, and weapon experts, recently discussed his recommended firearms for the close-range weapon meta in Warzone 2 Season 3.
From the Vel 46 to Chimera, JGOD lists down his top picks for the close-range meta in Season 3 of Warzone 2
Call of Duty Warzone 2 is known for having an extensive collection of modern and tactical firearms, constantly expanding with each new season and mid-season update—the options for players to engage in close-quarter combat range from shotguns to submachine guns.
In his most recent video, JGOD talks about his top picks for close-range meta weapons, noting that unlike the long-range meta, which offers a wide range of options, the close-range options haven't changed much.
Without further ado, let's take a look at JGOD's recommended close-range meta weapons that players should use during the third season of Warzone 2:
1) Lachmann Sub (Season 3 Meta)
JGOD's preferred meta SMG is the excellent and reliable Lachmann Sub or the MP5. The Lachmann Sub provides a very competitive TTK, aim-down-sight speed, incredible bullet velocity, and damage range, allowing it to outcompete the rest of the competition.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: ZULU-60
- Barrel: L36 Falcon 226mm
- Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
2) Vaznev-9K (Season 3 Meta)
The Vaznev-9k is in a neck-to-neck competition with the Lachmann Sub, with players choosing one over the other based on their preference. The Vaznev-9k, while fashioned like an assault rifle much like the others on the Kastovia weapon platform, boasts a high rate of fire and minimal recoil, able to eliminate opponents swiftly.
Recommended attachments:
- Barrel: SA Response III
- Laser: Schlager PEW Box IV
- Stock: OTREZAT Stock
- Rear grip: Demo-X2 Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
3) Chimera (Season 3 Meta alternative)
JGOD remarks that the Chimera has a faster TTK, faster aim-down sight speed, and better mobility than other assault rifles in its class. The Chimera being an assault rifle, provides it with additional range, making it a solid alternative to some of the previously discussed meta firearms.
Recommended attachments:
- Barrel: 6.5" EXF VORPAL
- Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Stock: TRX-56 Stock
- Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
4) Vel 46
The Vel 46 has risen in pick rate with every passing season, and Season 3 is no different. Popularly referred to as the MP7, the Vel 46 provides superior mobility and a fast rate of fire, allowing players to take down enemies instantly.
Recommended attachments:
- Barrel: Schalger L203 Barrel
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Stock: Demo RXT Stock
- Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip
- Magazine: 60-Round Mag
5) PDSW 528
Due to the PDSW 528 submachine gun's incredible bullet velocity and respectably accurate iron sight, players can engage in gunfights without getting very close to the target. The PDSW 528's detachable box magazine also has enough ammo to take on multiple targets without reloading.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: ZULU-60
- Barrel: Fielder-T50
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
6) MX9
Belonging to the Bruen Bullup Platform, the MX9 is a strong submachine gun that JGOD claims are a solid meta competitor but suffers primarily from a small magazine size. While great for Solos and Duos, the 32 maximum ammo capacity proves insufficient for Trios and Quads.
Recommended attachments:
- Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901
- Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Magazine: 32-Round Mag
7) Kastov-74u
Part of the Kastovia weapon platform, the Kastov-74u is a much more compact and mobile assault rifle than other family members. While performing well in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer, JGOD claims the Kastov-74u suffers from an inconsistent TTK in Warzone 2.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Corvus Slash Gen. 2
- Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).