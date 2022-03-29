Twitch streamer JustaMinx reveals she's been perma-banned on TikTok 3 times in the last month

JustaMinx, a popular streamer on Twitch, released a video today revealing that she's been perma-banned on TikTok 3 times in the last month, blaming it on haters mass reporting her videos.

In her video titled "so i got banned...again...again," JustaMinx brought her audience up-to-date on the latest ban she received on the popular video-sharing site. She started the video by going through her previous bans on Twitch, her warnings on YouTube, and discussed how she believed those were fair and warranted.

minx @JustaMinx my perman ban on tiktok was removed. Nice. my perman ban on tiktok was removed. Nice. https://t.co/q1SDEmzPjs

However, once the Twitch streamer started talking about her recent bans on TikTok, she immediately stated that they were unfair and are unjustly given to her. She said she could say this with confidence because every time the ban was been lifted, TikTok apologized for the mistake:

"TikTok has unjustifiably banned me 3 times because every time they unban me, they apologize!"

JustaMinx talks about her 3 recent bans on TikTok

JustaMinx then talked about how she knew TikTok was a great way to build an audience, but the ongoing problem with users mass reporting videos had yet to be solved, making it harder for creators like JustaMinx to properly use the site.

"It's mass reporting, they need to fix this issue, man. I applaud TikTok for being one of the few platforms that the discoverability is amazing. Twitch, if you're a new streamer, it's so hard to get recognized. YouTube is a bit easier, but still difficult."

She further said:

"TikTok is like, you can have one viral video and you're an artist, that's what I like about it, but they're not great with the mass reporting system."

JustaMinx then dove into her first ban she received over some videos of her dancing around in clown makeup, with some of them showing her holding a knife. She said that after making a side account, it was immediately suspended for a week, which she found strange.

After going through her post's comment section, she discovered it was flooded with Minecraft creator fan accounts. This community was one that she's had altercations with in the past, mostly for not being as brand-friendly as the other personalities she has been friends with.

"I'm like, 'How did it taken down so quick?' and I look at the comments, and low and behold, when it first came out it was filled with angry little children,. and of course they had Minecraft in their picture, and we know I don't hit it off with them."

She discussed the stress she experienced with this first ban, saying she had never been perma-banned on a site in her life, and was afraid that it wouldn't be overturned. She said that she tried to apply for an appeal for the ban, but was shut down immediately.

"I got stressed because I've never been perma-banned before. I appealed it and TikTok said "no," denied it straight away. I was like, 'This is a bit unfair,' so luckily my agent reached out to them and they were like, 'This isn't right,' and they unbanned me and apologized."

JustaMinx then skipped ahead in her story about one week to the next ban, which was given to her because of a video of her and another creator simply dancing. She claimed the post was filled with comments saying they needed to get JustaMinx away from the other creator, meaning it was mass reporting that got her banned again.

"Fast forward a week and a half, perma-banned, again. I'm like 'Oh, okay!' I know why, I know what caused the second ban. I did a dance with Hannah Rose, it was basically just us dancing."

Continuing further, she said:

"At the time when this first came out, all the comments were 'We have to save Hannah!', 'Free Hannah 2022!', 'Get away from her!', 'Hannah, why would you go down to this level?!', I was laughing at these comments, responded to a few, jeering them on, and the next day I'm perma-banned."

She then said that she was unbanned again and given another apology from the site, which she says was appreciated, especially since they didn't have to apologize. She then moved on to the next ban she received, which she thought was over a TikTok where she joked about getting banned twice in one week.

She stated that she was shocked that all of these were immediate bans, as opposed to receiving warnings or minor suspensions. She further said that she was unsure if she was impressed by her ability to get out of the multiple bans she had been handed, or if she was impressed by the dedication that these people had to keep reporting her.

"Keep in mind, it's not even suspensions, it's not even warnings, they keep perma-banning me. Once again, my agent reached out and they're like, 'Yeah, our bad, she's unbanned again.' I don't know whether to be impressed by myself that i've got 3 bans under the belt in one month, or more impressed by the dedication by these crazy little 'fans.'"

She then described why she called these haters "fans," stating that whether they liked it or not, they were technically supporting her by interacting with her content.

"I'm gonna call them fans because they're always rolling up on my TikTok, getting mad at me even though they don't like me. If you're commenting on my thing, even if it's negative, you're a fan of me. You're taking time out of your day!"

The streamer concluded the video by saying she was sharing this info because she thought it was funny, especially since everything took place in one month.

Fans reacting to JustaMinx's video (Image via YouTube JustaMinx)

Many fans left comments on the video, with some trying to say they were sorry she had to deal with all of this, while others joked about her going for a world record for most bans held by one creator.

Luckily for her, Rebecca was able to utilize her agent's support to get unbanned, but it remains unknown if the issue will be addressed at the base level.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan