Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to complete the Bellatores side quest

The Bellatores side quest is one of the numerous side missions you can go through while playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The mission will be available on the game's second map. It involves Henry of Skalitz helping a particular NPC confront the notorious Cumans, a nomadic tribe even Henry has a violent past with.

This article guides you on how to complete the Bellatores side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Bellatores side quest that takes place in the Kuttenberg region.

Completing the Bellatores side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

How to start

Jan Posy of Zimburg (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@OHMZGames)

This mission can be started at the town of Bylany in the second big map of the game — Kuttenberg. In this settlement, you'll need to talk to an NPC called Jan Posy of Zimburg. He can be found outside the tavern or sitting inside. There, interact with him and pick the "Do you need help with something?" This will cause him to talk about a group of Cumans who have kidnapped his brother.

The Bellatores side quest

Hunting down the first group of Cumans (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@OHMZGames)

He'll ask if you want to join him on the hunt. If you respond affirmatively, the quest will begin immediately and you'll need to ride along with him from there. While interacting with him and on the horses, you can gather details about this predicament by asking him questions.

When you arrive at the camp, Posy will be raging at the group and ready to kill them. You can let Posy murder them all or negotiate with him to let the lot go, but doing so will require you to pass skill checks. Persuasion will be the easiest one of them coming at medium difficulty.

Your next objectives will be to

Pick up a halberd from the fallen soldiers (optional)

Find the priest Posy mentioned of

You can skip the first one and move on to finding the father. The priest will be beside the river near a tree. He will be named "Sedletz Priest" in the UI. Report your findings to Posy and he'll then move northward looking for his brother. On the path, you'll come across a woman named Fiolka. Interacting with her will point you toward the next group of Cumans in the Bellatores side quest.

Defeating the next group of Cumans

Choosing how to deal with the second lot (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@OHMZGames)

This group, however, will be bigger than the ones you previously encountered. You can go into combat with them in broad daylight, but the chances of it going smoothly are low. But there is another way. You can convince Posy to instead let you stealtily kill the group at night when talking to him after you find the camp. However, it will require you to pass a medium Persuasion check.

If you're confident in your stealth, sneak past the guards in broad daylight, free the brother (have an extra weapon in your inventory to give to him), and then fight with both siblings assisting. However, killing the enemies at night is the recommended option. Whichever way you choose, you'll need to kill all the Cumans to progress in the Bellatores side quest.

Miroslav — Posy's brother (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/@OHMZGames)

When Posy's brother, Miroslav is freed and all the Cumans are dead, the Bellatores side quest will come to an end. After the banter between the brothers and a cheeky homage to the film Predator, Posy will reward you for your work with

500 groschen

Furthermore, he'll suggest you to come back after a few days to start the follow-up to this quest, titled "Skeleton in the Closet."

