Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail: How to obtain and best uses

Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail is a new currency added with the version 3.6 patch and can be used to acquire various items. It is similar to Jade Feather, which can only be acquired from the other endgame activities, such as Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow.

This article discusses the uses of Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail and how you can obtain it.

How to obtain Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail, and its uses

Anomaly Arbitration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

During the ongoing version 3.6, Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail can only be acquired from the newest endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration, after completing the three Knight stages with the maximum number of stars. Since you can acquire three stars from each stage, a total of nine stars can be collected from these stages.

Achieving three stars from every stage will grant you 200x Lone Stardust and a Self-Modeling Resin (600x Stardust and 3x Resins in total). Additionally, the King stage, the hardest one, allows you to get some of this currency as well. However, unlike the Knight stages, you can acquire 100x Lone Stardust by getting a star, up to three, alongside an Interference Key. This means you can get a total of 300x Stardust from the aforementioned stage.

With every Anomaly Arbitration refresh, you can challenge the activity once again to acquire Lone Stardust. Besides that, you can easily secure a decent amount of this currency by spending some Jade Feather in the Jokes Come True store. However, during every shop reset, you can acquire a limited amount of Lone Stardust.

Uses of Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail explored

The Gift of Stardust store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As of writing, Lone Stradust can only be used to purchase various items from the Gift of Stardust store in Honkai Star Rail, similar to how Jade Feather works. However, the former store doesn't reset like the latter. This implies that the developers might add new items to the Gift of Stardust store when a new patch is released.

Currently, players can acquire a handful of items from the Gift of Stardust store, including a new Pet and a Pom-Pom skin. Besides that, here are the items you can get from this store:

1x Complainer Pet

1x Pom-Pom skin

2x Profile Avatar

1x Phone Wallpaper

Tears of Dreams

