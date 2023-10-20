Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Prowler Stashes and how to complete

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a massive open world for players to swing and fight across. Additionally, there are different kinds of activities available to keep players invested in the story and gameplay. This also includes Prowler Stashes, which see Miles Morales as Spider-Man having to solve various environmental puzzles to obtain the stash at the end.

However, there are various instances of this activity around the map of NYC. This guide aims to help you with the locations of these Prowler Stashes, in addition to offering solutions to the puzzles.

All Prowler Stashes locations and solutions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

As mentioned before, Prowler Stashes are distinct spots on the map that feature environmental puzzles. They can be easily spotted with the vibrant purple border surrounding the Prowler Stash area. There are a total of 10 such activities around the open world, each featuring different ways to obtain the reward stash.

Here is each location and how to solve it:

Upper West Side

Location for the Prowler Stash in Upper West Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

The stash will need to be scanned using the L2 button, It is located in an area beneath two metal beams next to a gate. Hold L2 and R2 after scanning to stabilize the code, which should allow opening the gate using L1+R1. This is followed by another door and the scanning plus stabilization mini-game.

After this, climb to the top of the beam to find the position to yank it open. Enter the room and look to the left to find a safe with 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP.

Midtown

Location for the Prowler Stash in Midtown Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

This is housed atop the Braxton building in the Northeastern area of the district in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Scan the Braxton logo and then climb the pole next to it, which should allow sliding open the logo to reveal a secret crawlspace.

Avoid the lasers within and stop the spinning fan with a web shot to proceed further inside to find the safe. Open it up to receive 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP.

Greenwich

Location for the Prowler Stash in Greenwich Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

Located in Greenwich, this will be on the rooftops of a large building. Look for and scan a white panel next to a few AC vents. Open it up to find another locked door, which needs to be activated using a couple of generators in the vicinity. This will allow Miles to enter the place and open the safe. Find more 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP here.

Downtown Brooklyn

Location for the Prowler Stash in Downtown Brooklyn Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

Find a big building with a tower atop it. The scanned section is an antenna-like switch behind a white billboard. Jump back to the floor with the tower and pull the switch to open the grate.

Initiate another scan on the locked panel behind the grate and climb the billboard while facing the locked panel to be able to pull it open. Find another 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP inside the safe.

Williamsburg

Location for the Prowler Stash in WilliamsburgMarvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, find the next Prowler Stash in on a brick building in Williamsburg. Look around the middle rooftop for two metallic grates, and the scannable area will be next to the right side one. Pull open the grate to find a spinning gear, which must first be pulled and then frozen in place by further web sprays.

This opens up the left grate. Repeat the process here to finally open the small safe embedded into the wall beside the right grate. Earn 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP for solving this puzzle.

Little Odessa

Location for the Prowler Stash in Little Odessa Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

Find this Prowler Stash in an area with a bunch of shipping containers. The spot to be scanned is located directly beneath a yellow crane, right next to the grey container. Climb the red and blue containers on the side to reach the highlighted location.

Now, use Miles' web powers on the crane wheel to lift the obstacle in front of the gray container. After opening it up, head inside and check the safe to obtain 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP as a reward.

Downtown Queens

Location for the Prowler Stash in Downtown Queens Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

This one is located on the rooftops of some fancy high-rise apartments next to the waterside area in Downtown Queens in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Skirt around the purple edges of the rooftop to find the scannable area right in front of some air vents. Hop onto the antenna nearby to get an angle to pull the vents open.

Inside, there are two paths, each leading left and right. Since the left side is blocked by lasers, proceed down the right, avoid the hazards, and reach the switch at the end. This should open up the left side, with more obstacles in the way. Find another safe with 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP at the end.

Astoria

Location for the Prowler Stash in Astoria Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

Bordering the Downtown Queens area, this one is near a grate next to a wall of greyish-white bricks. Scan the area and stand to the far left to pull it open. Use the Chain Lightning skill to activate the fuse box, then jump directly above this panel to find another fuse waiting to be activated.

There are two more, with the third one on the rooftop further up next to the purple boundaries. For the fourth and final one, head to the highest point atop the black building in this area to find it there. All four fuze boxes must be activated within a minute to obtain access to the safe back inside the secret room near the first fuse. This also grants 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP.

Hell's Kitchen

Location for the Prowler Stash in Hell's Kitchen Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

Located south of the stadium structure in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this Prowler Stash can be scanned via another antenna-like switch. It is sandwiched between an Ambroche billboard and a big, white ventilation box. Hop atop the billboard to pull the switch, which opens the grate nearby.

Inside is a generator that can be turned on. Follow the gold wire lines using Spidey Sense to reach the other generator. You will need to connect the faulty wiring using webs to allow the current to flow, which will lead to the small room housing the second-to-last Prowler Stash with 3x Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP.

Harlem

TLocation for the Prowler Stash in Harlem in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via YouTube: GosuNoob)

The final Prowler Stash is in Harlem and only unlocks after the other nine are found. On the rooftop of the building, search for an antenna switch on the side of the structure at the top, adjacent to a door. Pull it open to unlock the grating and enter to find a hand-drawn blueprint of Miles' own apartment.

Follow the marked location to find a backpack on the rooftop, allowing Miles to change back into normal attire, Head inside the apartment and find the photo on the kitchen counter. Then, look next to the lamp beside the TV to discover that a record is missing. Follow the music tune to meet up with Aaron and finish the quest.

This rewards you 8x Rare Tech Parts and 2000 XP. Additionally, you will also gain the ability Prowler Strike. This will enhance melee attacks while camouflaged and also cause knockback, allowing Spider-Man to gain the upper hand going into battle.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console.