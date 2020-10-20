Minecraft: Anvil Traps and everything you need to know about them

Minecraft, a sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios, was initially created by Markus "Notch" Persson using Java. The first paid alpha version of Minecraft was released for PC in 2009.

The game's full official release came later in November of 2011 as Jens Bergenstein took over development. Minecraft is one of the top-selling games of all time, with more than 200 million copies sold along with an average monthly player count of 126 million active players.

Anvil Traps in Minecraft

Anyone who has played Minecraft knows that the game boasts a plethora of various traps in the game. Traps are a common option for players in multiplayer to set-up kills for other players or mobs even without the player's presence near the area.

We will to be talking about one such trap, which is usually used to guard doors against thieves and intruders, the Anvil Trap.

The process of building an Anvil Trap is:

The player needs to place two iron doors sideways with Redstone Torches under them to keep the doors closed. Next, the player would have to set-up two pressure plates in front of the doors. The plates should remain irresponsive at this point. After this, the player would have to run Redstone Dust from below the plates and place it onto the roof of the building's porch to trigger two Pistons. After that, the player would have to place Anvils on each of the Piston arms. Finally, the player needs to ensure that there is a hole through the porch roof, leaving enough space for the Anvil to drop on whoever triggers the trap.

The Anvil Trap is a wonderful mechanism for preventing intruders or thieves from entering when you are not at home or even zombies at night. This trap instantly kills anyone that's unlucky or careless enough not to look up and fall for the trap.

You can find the entire video tutorial of building an Anvil Trap here.