Minecraft: How to create Smooth Stone?

First introduced as Minecraft: Classic on 17th May 2009, Minecraft was fully released on 18th November 2011. Over time, Minecraft, created by Markus Persson, aka Notch, and maintained by Majong Series, has expanded onto consoles and mobile devices.

Minecraft is a sandbox video game that allows players to explore, interact, and modify the map, which is made of cubic blocks. As the name suggests, Minecraft allows players to "mine" elements and combine them to "craft" new items.

How to create Smooth Stone in Minecraft?

A Smooth Stone is one such item available for players to make in Minecraft. However, unlike most items that are crafted with a crafting table, a Smooth Stone can only be made using a furnace.

The Smooth Stone is not available to Minecraft players on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii U platforms.

To create the Smooth Stone in Survival Mode of Minecraft, the player needs to go through the following steps:

Head over to the Furnace Add fuel to your Furnace, preferably coal. Add stone in the top box of the Furnace. The player should be able to see the flames cooking the stone. Once the smelting process is complete, the smooth stone will appear in the result box. The player can now move the smooth stone from the result box into their inventory.

Items required to make the Smooth Stone:

Furnace Stone Fuel (Preferably coal)

The Smooth Stone (minecraft:smooth_stone) is available on Minecraft from version 1.13 to 1.16.3.

In the Java Edition of Minecraft, the "/give" command for Smooth Stone is,

"/give @p smooth_stone 1"

The Smooth Stone can be further used in the construction of: