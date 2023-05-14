Modern Warfare 2: Best GS Magna loadout in Season 3 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded debuted on May 10th, 2023. It featured the all-new GS Magna, a force to be reckoned with thanks to its automatic trigger that fires .50 Cal ammunition at an incredible rate. The GS Magna, the FTAC Siege auto pistol, and the Throwing Star lethal equipment were the newest additions to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's arsenal of firearms as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

The Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 also introduces tons of new content to both titles, including a Warzone Ranked Play (BETA), the all-new Kevin Durant Operator Bundle available in the Store, an updated DMZ experience, the brand new Alboran Hatchery Core Multiplayer map, Episode 3 of Raid, new Trophy Hunt mastery challenges, and much more.

The best GS Magna loadout to use during Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2

The GS Magna is a powerful auto-pistol that can annihilate any opponent unfortunate enough to come across its line of sight and is a phenomenal powerhouse in the secondary firearm category.

While the GS Magna can harness the lethality of .50 Cal rounds and shoot them at full auto with a tremendous rate of fire, it does come with severe tradeoffs. Like the .50 GS, the GS Magna also suffers from solid weapon kick and recoil stability, making it almost a fully automatic hand cannon.

Part of the Sakin G Series weapon platform, the GS Magna is an automatic version of the classic Desert Eagle pistol. It can be unlocked by earning 30 headshot Operator kills using the .50 GS. That being said, let's take a look at the best loadout for this brand-new weapon to use in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS

EXF Fifty GS Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS .50 Wood Grain

Starting with the muzzle attachment, the EXF Fifty GS is a large monolithic suppressor attachment pistol that significantly improves the GS Magna's recoil smoothness and control and enhances its bullet velocity. However, the weapon will suffer from a slower ADS and aim walking speeds. The EXF Fifty GS suppressor can be unlocked by leveling up the .50 GS pistol to level 12.

Moving onto the barrel modification, the SA Tyrant Fifty is a long and heavy barrel manufactured by Singuard Arms that enhances recoil, provides superior damage range and bullet velocity, and improves hip-fire accuracy. Due to its additional weight, the attachment leads to slower player mobility and ADS speed. The SA Tyrant Fifty can be unlocked by leveling up the .50 GS pistol to level 23.

To compensate for the GS Magna's strong recoil, the Bruen Warrior grip is a vertical foregrip from Bruen that provides boosted weapon kick control and increased hip-fire accuracy and hip-fire control. This under-barrel attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the Sakin MG83 LMG to level 12.

The 13-Round Mag is the most significant available magazine attachment for .50 Cal ammunition, providing sufficient ammo capacity to spray down your opponents without getting heavily penalized for missing your shots. However, the larger ammunition count leads to a heavier build, slowing down player movement speed, ADS speed, and reload quickness. This magazine attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the .50 GS pistol to level 16.

The GS .50 Wood Grain rear grip is smooth, with wooden grip panels for .50 GS, providing faster pistol fast draws, sprint-to-fire speed, and aim-down sight speed. This classic rear grip attachment enhances the GS Magna's weapon handling and aiming speed, making up for the lack of mobility from the muzzle, barrel, and magazine. The GS .50 Wood Grain is unlocked by leveling up the .50 GS pistol to level 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam)

