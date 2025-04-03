Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release time, date, and countdown

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 releases on April 4, 2025 (April 3 depending on where you are around the world). The content update will bring Mizutsune into the mix, introduce the Grand Hub, see the arrival of Zoh Shia quests in HR, and bring over the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau. All in all, it's set to be an eventful TU.

The MH Wilds Patch Notes TU1 are already out for those who want to take a look at what else lies in store (lots of bug fixes, tweaks, and changes). This article will provide readers with Title Update 1's release time and a countdown to keep a tab on the matter.

Monster Hunter Wilds TU1 release date and time explored

MH Wilds Title Update 1 comes out on April 4, 4 am BST / April 3, 8 pm PT. The below-attached countdown timer will help in keeping check on when the update releases in your time zone:

While Title Update 1 is free for all Monster Hunter Wilds players, you will have to meet certain requirements to fully enjoy the upcoming new content. For example, you will need to be at least Hunter Rank 21 to encounter Mizutsune and Hunter Rank 50 for Arch-tempered Rey Dau. You can learn about all the requirements in our TU1 guide.

TU2 arrives in Summer '25 (Image via Capcom)

Lagiacrus' debut has also been finally teased for MH Wilds. Capcom gave a glimpse of the beloved monster's claws and cry. It seems like Lagiacrus will debut in Summer '25 with Title Update 2.

