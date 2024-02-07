New CS2 sticker mechanism paves way for first M4A1-S skin with five Katowice 2014 stickers

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) recently received a hefty update that changed the sticker mechanism and helped the community craft the first M4A1-S with a whopping five Katowice 2014 stickers. A post was shared on the popular social media platform X by @MarokoCS, showcasing an image of the weapon in Blue Phosphor skin with all of the cosmetics and a detailed overview of its Finished Style, Wear Rating, and even Pattern Template.

With the new patch now allowing players to freely place stickers on their favorite weapons, the community is getting creative with this. One player took up this challenge and created an expensive craft with a cosmetic from The Control Collection. Fans can expect to see more unique creations in the upcoming days.

This article highlights the latest M4A1-S weapon with five stickers and provides a brief overview of the new CS2 sticker mechanism.

CS2’s potentially first M4A1-S Blue Phosphor with five identical Katowice 2014 stickers has been crafted

Valve’s most recent update for CS2 introduced a list of balance changes for maps, audio, and gameplay alongside the new Kilowatt Case. The sticker mechanism change is one of the more significant items on the list since it provides players with a newfound freedom to customize skins in their vision.

With that being said, it is important to note that the Katowice 2014 stickers are highly sought after and generally cost around $9,859.99. They were introduced in CS2’s prequel on March 6, 2014, nearly a decade ago.

However, the price of this item could change depending on the market and the highest bids. The price mentioned here reflects the highest and lowest bids made in the last seven days at the time of writing this article.

If you have access to stickers that you find appealing, you can combine them with your best skins and show them off in online lobbies. However, be careful about crafting stickers onto weapons as it is an irreversible process and will remove the sticker from your inventory. But once done, there is a high possibility that you will have a unique cosmetic that no one else does.

How does the new CS2 sticker mechanism work?

The latest CS2 patch notes announced a few distinct changes around the stickers and how they could be used. Here is a list of everything discussed in the official blog:

Sticker placement is now flexible and can be placed freely on the weapon and rotated when being applied.

All the weapons can accommodate a maximum of five stickers at a time.

A fresh zoom feature has been added to help users place the stickers accurately.

All of these changes are already live in the game and can be utilized to craft some of the most alluring personalized skins, similar to the M4A1-S Blue Phosphor with five Katowice 2014 HellRaisers (Holo).

