The MAC-10 is a popular choice in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) for aggressive playstyles, particularly in close-range conflict, because of its rapid rate of fire and agility. For players looking to invest in utility during the early stages of a match or save money, its comparatively low cost makes it an ideal option.

With its wide range of skins, the MAC 10 has an array of customization options, each providing a unique visual enhancement to personalize the weapon. The MAC 10 suits various skins, regardless of whether you like an elegant and subtle look or a bold and striking pattern.

That said, here are the 10 best MAC 10 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

10 best choices for MAC 10 skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Propaganda

MAC 10 Propaganda (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Propaganda skin debuted in Counter-Strike in September 2021, rapidly gaining popularity. It is adorned with menacing eyes that appear to stare directly into the opponent's soul. Colors are seamlessly integrated into the Propaganda MAC-10, adding a wonderful touch. Notably, the Russian phrases meaning "control" and "fear" printed on the sides add to the decal's effect.

Its Factory New version is priced at $40.98, while the other versions are under $35. The MAC-10 Propaganda belongs to the 2021 Train Collection, which also includes skins for the USP-S and other weapons in Counter-Strike 2.

2) Toybox

MAC 10 Toybox (Image via Valve)

Valve added the MAC-10 Toybox to CS2 through the Operation Riptide Collection in September 2021. This multicolored skin has a street art-inspired look, which includes brilliant, unique paints and a variety of exciting sketches. These images include colorful depictions of chickens, aliens, defusers, and other unusual elements, giving the skin an interesting appeal.

The Operation Riptide Collection also featured skins for the AK-47 and other weapons in Counter-Strike 2. You can get it in Factory New condition for $15.87, with other versions costing under $6.

3) Case Hardened

MAC 10 Case Hardened (Image via Valve)

The unique hardened finish of the MAC-10 Case Hardened is what makes the skin stand out. The metallic exterior has an appealing combination of silver, grey, and blue tones, creating an intricate pattern resembling worn-out steel. Every MAC-10 Case Hardened is one of a kind, ensuring that the players acquire not just a gun but also a personalized work of art.

The MAC 10 Case Hardened is part of the 2021 Dust Collection, which also features skins for the SSG 08, UMP-45, and other weapons in CS2. The popularity of the Case Hardened skin line in the CS community is reflected in this skin's value. Its Factory New version is priced at $103.98, while the Minimal Wear version is currently available for $101.52.

4) Disco Tech

MAC 10 Disco Tech (Image via Valve)

Disco Tech is one of the most affordable MAC 10 skins in Counter-Strike 2. The skin is expertly painted to imitate the dazzling look of the holographic self-adhesive vinyl, with a pearly sparkle that attracts with its shifting colors. This smooth color transition gives the MAC-10 Disco Tech a phenomenal, eye-catching look in Counter-Strike 2.

The Factory New version is available for $12.50, while other versions are priced under $5. Considering the price range, this is one of the best options players have for a MAC 10 skin. It belongs to the Prisma 2 Collection, which also features skins for the M4A1-S and other weapons.

5) Neon Rider

MAC 10 Neon Rider (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Neon Rider skin has a menacing, futuristic vibe to it. It enhances your overall appearance with a striking graphic of a brave motorcycle rider on its side. This skin has been admired in the community since its release in 2015, and its appeal among players has grown by the year. It is a popular option among CS2 because of its flawless color scheme and cyberpunk feel.

The MAC 10 Neon Rider was released along with the Chroma 2 Collection, which offers skins for the Desert Eagle, Five-SeveN, and other firearms. Its Factory New version is available for $11.34, while the other versions are priced under $8.

6) Hot Snakes

MAC 10 Hot Snakes (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 | Hot Snakes, which made its online debut in December 2020, subtly adds an element of wild and exotic flair to your weapon arsenal in Counter-Strike 2. This exquisitely painted skin emits a sense of primitive sophistication with its lavish bronze snakeskin design. This is a standout inclusion in the Havoc Collection, which also features skins for the AWP and other firearms.

The Factory New version of the MAC 10 Hot Snakes is available for $310, while other versions can be purchased for under $240. With its cheapest variant costing over $100, Hot Snakes is the most expensive MAC 10 skin in CS2.

7) Sakkaku

MAC 10 Sakkaku (Image via Valve)

Among the most beautiful anime-themed skins in Counter-Strike 2, the MAC-10 Sakkaku is a community-crafted item that debuted in-game through the Revolution Case in February 2023. It is regarded as one of the best cost-effective MAC-10 skins in the game, featuring an anime-style depiction of a brunette woman with lighted red eyes that change dynamically depending on the lighting conditions.

The Revolution Case also offers skins for the M4A4 and other weapons. The Factory New version of the MAC 10 Sakkaku is not available. However, the Field-Tested version is available for $1.05, with other versions costing under $0.50.

8) Gold Brick

MAC 10 Gold Brick (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Gold Brick, released in December 2020, stands out for its luxurious gold coating, which shines and highlights the weapon's exquisite design and defining markings. The firearm's visual appeal is enhanced by its bright gold finish, which displays the wealth and elevated status in Counter-Strike 2.

This skin is a part of the Ancient Collection, which also features skins for P90 and other weapons. The Factory New version of the MAC 10 Gold Brick is available for $70.93, while its other versions cost under $65.

9) Fade

MAC 10 Fade (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Fade, arguably the best MAC-10 skin in its price range, was released in the game in May 2015. Using an airbrushing technique, this skin expertly blends transparent paints over a shiny chrome base coat, creating a mesmerizing gradient effect with vibrant colors like purple, pink, and yellow.

The MAC 10 Fade is a part of the Chop Shop Collection, which also features skins for the Glock-18 and other weapons in Counter-Strike 2. Because of market fluctuations, the Factory New MAC 10 Fade, despite being the more expensive variant, is priced at $34.21, while its Minimal Wear version costs $51.22.

10) Red Filigree

MAC 10 Red Filigree (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Red Filigree, which debuted in November 2019, has an SMG body covered with red millefleur hydrographic patterns. This design is inspired by the rich and detailed designs found in Italian medieval tapestries. The flower designs, represented in various shades of red, convey a sense of historical elegance and artistic skill in Counter-Strike 2.

This skin is included in the Canals Collection, which includes skins for the MP9 and other weapons. You can get the Factory New version of the MAC 10 Red Filigree for $100.65, while its other versions are priced under $108. It is interesting to note that the Factory New version of this skin is much cheaper than its Minimal Wear, Field Tested, Well-Worn, and Battle-Scarred version due to market fluctuations. The Well-Worn version of this skin is the most expensive version, priced at $237.41.

The skin prices mentioned here are subject to change from time to time. Make sure you grab the best deal possible. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike 2 updates.