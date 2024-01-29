The compact and versatile MP9 submachine gun in Counter-Strike 2 is renowned for its rapid rate of fire. Its focus on close-quarters fighting makes it an appealing choice for players who enjoy agility and fast target elimination. The MP9's lightweight design makes moving easy and useful in intense situations.

Weapon skins provide a wide range of visual enhancements for the MP9 submachine gun in CS2. These skins generally come with unique patterns, colors, and designs in addition to giving the weapon a personalized touch.

In this article, we will look at the 10 best picks for MP9 skins in Counter-Strike 2.

10 best choices for MP9 skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Wild Lily

MP9 Wild Lily (Image via Valve)

It wouldn't be simple to overlook the Wild Lily MP9 skin. It complements the modest purple tint with vividly colored highlights, making it a floral display of pushing the boundaries for a fun weapon. Patterns surround every part of this skin to provide emphasis. The amazing color coordination is difficult to match on any other skin tone.

The MP9 Wild Lily is a part of The St. Marc Collection, which also comprises weapon skins for the AK-47 and UMP-45.

2) Food Chain

MP9 Food Chain (Image via Valve)

One of the most attractive MP9 skins is the Food Chain. The eye-catching color combination gives a welcoming dimension; up close, the unusual sea monster that resembles an octopus can be seen on its side, enhancing its distinctive design. This is not a subtle gun skin at all.

The Food Chain MP9 is ideal if you want to establish domination and demonstrate your authority as the Apex predator in Counter-Strike 2.

This skin is a part of the Snakebite Collection, which also features weapon skins for the USP-S, P250, and others. The Factory New version is available for $7.97, while the other versions are priced under $3.

3) Mount Fuji

MP9 Mount Fuji (Image via Valve)

The Mount Fuji MP9 skin has a design similar to the actual Mount Fuji, with a pink paint job indicating the cherry blossom season. In contrast to the harsh and violent battlefields in Counter-Strike 2, this tribute to Japanese culture looks serene.

It is a part of The Operation Riptide Collection, which features skins for the Desert Eagle and MAG-7, among other weapons. The Factory New version of the MP9 Mount Fuji is available for $8.12, while its other versions are priced under $6.

4) Hydra

MP9 Hydra (Image via Valve)

The Hydra MP9 has a distinctive look. Making use of most of the gun's parts, this skin produces a pleasing neon look. With a black and green color palette, the black highlights subtly mimic hydra snakes hiding in a lush environment. It's important to do this skin justice when equipped.

The MP9 Hydra is part of the CS20 Collection which also includes weapon skins for the AWP, FAMAS, and others. Its Factory New version is available for $17.25, while the other versions are priced under $8.

5) Airlock

MP9 Airlock (Image via Valve)

For those who radiate confidence in their ability to perform on the battlefield, the Airlock MP9 is the perfect weapon skin. The color job, similar to airplane airlocks, and the name itself make an assertive statement about how the player using this skin should be able to control every encounter and leave no survivors in their wake in a Counter-Strike 2 match.

The MP9 Airlock is a part of the Gamma 2 Collection that also features skins for the AUG, Tec-9, and other weapons. Its Factory New version is priced at $10.50 while the other versions are priced under $4.

6) Hot Rod

MP9 Hot Rod (Image via Valve)

The MP9 Hot Rod is an eye-catching skin for the submachine gun in Counter-Strike 2, with its flaming color scheme. The vibrant mix of deep reds, oranges, and yellows produces an attention-grabbing and energizing style.

It is a part of the Mirage Collection, which also contains weapon skins for the SSG-08, Negev, and other firearms. The Factory New version of the MP9 Hot Rod is worth $93.69, while the Minimal Wear version is $89.39.

7) Hypnotic

MP9 Hypnotic (Image via Valve)

The MP9 Hypnotic is a striking skin for the firearm in Counter-Strike 2. Its pattern design gives the impression of movement, almost like a hypnotic spell. The skin has a captivating and visually exciting appearance due to its combination of intricate shapes and contrasting colors.

The MP9 Hypnotic lets players wield a weapon that delivers firepower and stands out on the battlefield with its hypnotic appeal thanks to its distinctive and eye-catching design.

This is a part of the Arms Deal 2 Collection, featuring weapon skins for the P90 and Five-Seven, among others. The Factory New version of the MP9 Hypnotic costs $12.53, while the Minimal Wear is $17.37.

8) Rose Iron

MP9 Rose Iron (Image via Valve)

If you want to be a thorn in your opponents' sides, the Rose Iron MP9 seems like the ideal gun to carry. Along with the painted rose on the frame, there are thorns all over the entire thing with a faint orange tint. You will be those orange thorns in a Counter-Strike 2 match, annoying every opponent that enters your frame.

It was released with the Winter Offensive Collection that offers weapon skins for the M4A4 and others. The Factory New version is available for $6.97, while the other versions were priced under it.

9) Ruby Poison Dart

MP9 Ruby Poison Dart (Image via Valve)

The Ruby Poison Dart is one of the most attractive Counter-Strike 2 weapon skins. The mix of fiery orange and the coal-like grey pattern surrounding the frame is quite pleasing.

It is a part of the Falchion Collection that also features weapon skins for the MP7 and other firearms. The Factory New version of the MP9 Ruby Poison Dart is available for $2, while its other versions cost less than $1.

10) Modest Threat

MP9 Modest Threat (Image via Valve)

The MP9 Modest Threat is a subtle yet menacing weapon skin. Its reserved appearance gives off a subtle sense of danger. The color scheme is pale, and the overall style is simple. This skin is a compelling option for those who want to project a more subdued yet intimidating presence in Counter-Strike 2.

The MP9 Modest Threat is a part of the Danger Zone Collection, featuring skins for the SG-553, Tec-9, and others.

