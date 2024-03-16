Latest leaks from a popular Apex Legends data miner, KralRindo, have hinted at the possibility of a $700 Universal Heirloom being featured in Season 20. This information has not been confirmed by any official sources and is still under speculation. As per the latest leaks, the new Apex Legends Heirloom will reportedly be universal, meaning all Legends will be able to equip it, similar to the Buster Sword R5.

According to KralRindo, the traditional model of having Legend-specific Heirlooms has been scrapped, owing to the popularity of the universally equippable Mythic skins. This article will explore the possibility of Apex Legends reportedly featuring a $700 Heirloom this season.

What can we expect from the Universal Heirloom in Apex Legends?

While information regarding the Universal Heirloom in Apex Legends is not confirmed, data miners speculate that it will be launched with the Shadow Society Collection event. The release date for the event is yet to be disclosed, but there's a big possibility for this event to pop up with the mid-season update for Season 20.

As per another data miner, HYPERMYSTx, this new mythic-rarity cosmetic will be part of a 36-item Collection Event. We speculate that players will be able to unlock this by completing the entirety of the Event, i.e., purchasing every event-exclusive Apex Pack and unlocking all cosmetics.

KralRindo claims that there is no confirmation on the official price tag of the Universal Heirloom being $700. However, considering previous releases, such as the Buster Sword R5, which was priced at around $270, we speculate the price range to hover around $250-$400.

Last but not least, KralRindo and HYPERMYSTx have made distinct claims that the upcoming Heirloom will be customizable. Players will reportedly be able to change parts and a palette of colors to choose from. Both these data miners are under the impression that the steep price tag is attached to unlocking these variants and color options for the Universal Heirloom. However, until official notice from Respawn and EA, this news remains mere speculation.

