Battlefield 6 is making big changes to movement after Open Beta

With Battlefield 6 scheduled to arrive on October 10, 2025, Battlefield Studios has announced major changes to movement based on player feedback from the recent Open Beta. The title, part of the legendary first-person shooter franchise, promises massive conflict, tactical fighting, and unforgettable fights. However, one of the most discussed aspects has been player movement, and it appears the developer has prioritized community input ahead of the final release.Read on to learn more about the big changes to movement making its way to the game.Major changes to movement coming to Battlefield 6Movement mechanics in Battlefield 6 are undergoing key refinements to strike a balance between skillful play and chaotic pacing. Battlefield Studios noticed that the momentum from sliding and jumping often led to unpredictable firefights. To address this, the horizontal speed carried from a slide into a jump has been reduced, making these maneuvers less overpowering. Additionally, players will experience diminishing returns when attempting repeated jumps. Each consecutive leap will gradually lower the jump height.Gunplay tied to movement is also being reworked. Shooting while mid-air or during a slide will now incur noticeable accuracy penalties, making mobility a situational advantage rather than the best means of winning. According to the developer, the goal is to keep combat grounded, reward intelligent positioning, and prevent engagements from devolving into overly fast, arcade-style affairs.Parachute management has also been altered. Deploying a parachute will no longer deliver the same burst of acceleration, allowing for more controlled and fluid air travel. These changes aim to preserve Battlefield 6's signature tactical gameplay while still leaving room for high-skill movement where appropriate.Other updates from the Open BetaWhile movement is the main focus, weapons, maps, and modes are also receiving changes before Battlefield 6's launch. Weapon recoil and firing patterns are being tweaked to highlight each gun's unique characteristics, and the M87A1 shotgun will now require more pellets to secure a kill.On the map front, fixes are being implemented to prevent players from accessing rooftops or venturing into out-of-bounds areas. Larger maps, such as Mirak Valley and a reimagined Operation Firestorm, will be part of post-launch testing.Modes are also changing, with Rush returning to smaller player numbers to restore its tactical roots, and Breakthrough remaining committed to large-scale 64-person clashes with balance fixes.With these modifications, Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be a more balanced and rewarding entry in the franchise. The movement overhaul is designed to preserve fairness in combat without compromising the intensity that players have come to love.