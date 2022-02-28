Elden Ring snags 4 of top 5 spots for the week's top-selling games on Steam

From Software's Elden Ring launched a couple of days ago to overwhelming critical praise. The game sits at a 95 on Metacritic for the PC version. Reviews highlight the open world, exploration, level design, and combat depth as the title's main selling points.

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 27 February 2022:
#1 - ELDEN RING
#2 - ELDEN RING
#3 - ELDEN RING Deluxe Edition
#4 - Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition
#5 - ELDEN RING

Also, considering that the game is by the developers of the acclaimed Souls series, the hype has resulted in great sales for the game. SteamDB has reported that the game occupies four of the top 5 spots for the week's best-selling Steam games globally.

Elden Ring looks to be a sales success for From Software

While it may look amusing, the different Elden Ring positions depict region-locked editions as well. That means it's doing well across the globe in every region.

The Japanese developers' latest installment is their most ambitious yet, essentially a culmination of all their action RPG projects that came before. It takes place in a fantasy world penned by none other than George R.R. Martin, the mind behind the Game of Thrones series.

Take on the role of an exiled Tarnished returning to the Lands Between on a quest to become the Elden Lord. It follows the Souls series' mantra of cryptic storytelling, sharing bits of information and lore around the world that the player must piece together to form the final picture. No spoonfeeding here at all.

The same extends to the game's punishing-yet-rewarding combat system. A variety of playstyles are available for players to engage with, as dangers lurk around every corner.

Players can stick to the standard sword/shield combo or spice things up with a variety of magic spells. Or use stealth to supplement their encounters. New mechanics like horseback exploration and combat, map systems, and magic summons to aid in battle help the game stand out from both its predecessors and peers.

One thing the game is being criticized for is the port quality, especially on PC. The Digital Foundry expressed disappointment with the game, highlighting several technical issues that plague the title across all combinations of hardware. It is not a flawless experience on consoles either.

But for hardcore fans who cannot wait until patches and fixes, the Elden Ring is available for purchase on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and PC. Stay tuned here for more updates.

