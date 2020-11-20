GTA Online 2020 Update: New Heist, Cayo Perico, coming to the game on December 15

GTA Online players rejoice!

Rockstar Games has come through with a surprise 30-second teaser of a brand-new Heist in an entirely new location as promised.

Following up on the surprise first-look at GTA Online's upcoming update, Rockstar has now confirmed the date for the same. The game will be receiving all the new content from the Cayo Perico Heist on December 15 and players are ecstatic at the prospect of being able to play in an entirely new location in GTA Online.

Amidst all of the excitement, players are concerned whether the new location would be playable only during the Heist or in Freemode as well. It would definitely be a missed opportunity if Rockstar decides to keep the location locked to just The Heist itself.

GTA Online: Cayo Perico Heist announced for December 15

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

The brief but definitely stylish trailer showcased beautiful vistas on the island that will play host to the newest Heist in GTA Online. Players could definitely get used to the island as it looks absolutely stunning and full of interesting opportunities.

Players will be tasked with infiltrating the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.

While Los Santos residents are no strangers to beachsides, this particular island seems to have the cartel or a similar organization's fingerprints all over it. As to whom the player will be stealing from is not yet known, but it might be a good guess to assume that it might be "El Rubio" from yesterday's teaser.

Alternatively, they could also be the ally who gives the GTA Online protagonist this job. There are a lot of variables involved with the upcoming update, but fans are optimistic that this will be one of the best Heists in the game.

Given the hype leading up to the winter update, The Cayo Perico Heist has a lot to live up to given that it is being billed as " biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist."