GTA Online update 04/06/2020: New podium car, 50% discount on properties and more
- GTA Online's latet weekly update brought new cars, offers and more in the game
- The update went live on 4th June for all the platforms
In honor of George Floyde, Rockstar Games took down their servers for both GTA and Red Dead Redemption for two hours. The servers for the games were offline from 2 PM to 4 PM EST and the servers have finally gone live.
During this time, Rockstar Games also rolled out their weekly update for GTA 5, in which they made several amendments to online GTA sessions. In the new GTA update, players can take advantage of massive discounts on vehicle sales. They can also avail of 2X RP and cash bonuses on special vehicle races, as well as many more GTA special features.
Besides that, two new cars have also been introduced in GTA. The newly introduced vehicles can be purchased online or players can grab them for free by spinning the casino lucky wheel.
Here's a look at the official patch notes published on the subreddit of GTA Online.
GTA Online update patch notes 04/06/2020
New Content:
- Podium Car: SC1
- Declasse Drift Vamos
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Vehicle Races
- Casino Heist (Only RP)
Discounted Content:
- MOC
- Rogue, $720,000
- Swinger, $545,400
- Ardent, $690,000
- Caracara 4X4, $525,000
- Facilities, 50% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- RE 7B, 80% Discount
- Infernus Classic, 70% Discount
From the aforementioned patch notes, it is clear that this week is exceptional for those who are planning to invest in GTA property. Moreover, one can also make plenty of easy cash by participating in online races in GTA.
In their weekly update, Rockstar Games has also focused on the casino heist to attract the new freebie players. Upon completing the casino heist, 2x RP points will be given to each participating player.
However, it is important to note that all these offers will remain in the game for a week only. After 7 days, Rockstar will release a new weekly update featuring some of the latest exclusive offers in GTA Online.Published 05 Jun 2020, 13:47 IST