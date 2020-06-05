GTA Online update 04/06/2020: New podium car, 50% discount on properties and more

GTA Online's latet weekly update brought new cars, offers and more in the game

The update went live on 4th June for all the platforms

GTA 5 Online

In honor of George Floyde, Rockstar Games took down their servers for both GTA and Red Dead Redemption for two hours. The servers for the games were offline from 2 PM to 4 PM EST and the servers have finally gone live.

During this time, Rockstar Games also rolled out their weekly update for GTA 5, in which they made several amendments to online GTA sessions. In the new GTA update, players can take advantage of massive discounts on vehicle sales. They can also avail of 2X RP and cash bonuses on special vehicle races, as well as many more GTA special features.

Besides that, two new cars have also been introduced in GTA. The newly introduced vehicles can be purchased online or players can grab them for free by spinning the casino lucky wheel.

Here's a look at the official patch notes published on the subreddit of GTA Online.

GTA Online update patch notes 04/06/2020

New Content:

Podium Car: SC1

Declasse Drift Vamos

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Vehicle Races

Casino Heist (Only RP)

Discounted Content:

MOC

Rogue, $720,000

Swinger, $545,400

Ardent, $690,000

Caracara 4X4, $525,000

Facilities, 50% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

RE 7B, 80% Discount

Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

From the aforementioned patch notes, it is clear that this week is exceptional for those who are planning to invest in GTA property. Moreover, one can also make plenty of easy cash by participating in online races in GTA.

In their weekly update, Rockstar Games has also focused on the casino heist to attract the new freebie players. Upon completing the casino heist, 2x RP points will be given to each participating player.

However, it is important to note that all these offers will remain in the game for a week only. After 7 days, Rockstar will release a new weekly update featuring some of the latest exclusive offers in GTA Online.