GTA Online: How to replay heists without setup missions

The Diamond Casino Heist is a heist that tasks players with infiltrating or attacking the Diamond Casino.

A colossal ban wave was rolled out by GTA developers on players who exploited glitches.

Source: vg247.com

GTA Online is popular for providing players with a large open world where players can interact with each other. Players can participate in a long-lasting robbery at the Diamond Casino. A long wait unfolded before five heists were introduced to the game (including Diamond Casino Heist).

Players were desperate for the big money heists that the single-player portion of the game was so famous for. In Grand Theft Auto Online, the Diamond Casino Heist is a heist that tasks players with infiltrating or attacking the Diamond Casino and stealing the safe vault found inside.

The game developers were delighted to see a record number of players flocking online when the Diamond Casino and resort first opened. Even though fans want to complete heists every few minutes, this is not entirely possible. However, you can accelerate this process.

How to replay GTA Heists quickly on PC

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Several Reddit users have pointed out the quick replay trick, and like many other GTA Online glitches, it is about making yourself offline just before the server saves your progress. PC users can follow the given steps-

· Get till the end of your chosen heist.

· Open your in-game phone.

· Put GTA Online in Window mode and open Task Manager.

Advertisement

· Find GTA V in Task Manager and exit the phone once it exits the screen.

Replaying GTA Heists quickly on PS4 and Xbox

If you are on a console, it can be a little easier to do things, but you still have to get your timing correct. You'll be able to replay it easily by leaving the game as the heist comes to an end and you hear the usual sound of 'heist complete'.

· Get to the end of your chosen GTA Online Heist.

· Click the middle button on your controller to open the menu of your application close.

· Close application as soon as the full sound rings out.

Not so long ago, a colossal ban wave was rolled out by developers on players who exploited glitches to put billions of GTA Online dollars into their Maze Bank accounts.

But despite this action by GTA, these loopholes are still active as of now, and some players have noted that patching or even reprimanding fans for using it is difficult for Rockstar.