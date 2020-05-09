How to download and play IPL 2020 in Cricket 19 game?

IPL 2020 in Cricket 19; Image via GJWEAR YouTube

In childhood, every gamer may have played the EA Sports Cricket game. From holding the shift key button to hitting a long six on the ground, we have grown up with loads of memories of EA Sports Cricket.

In this article, we're going to take a look at the latest version of EA Sports' latest Cricket game: Cricket 19 Ashes.

With players and fans alike being confined to their homes because of the COVID-19 epidemic, everyone is missing the India Premier League (IPL) that was scheduled to begin in March.

We are going to show you a trick by which gamers can play IPL 2020 in Cricket 19 Ashes.

Steps to download and play IPL 2020 in Cricket 19

To play IPL 2020 in EA Sports Cricket 19, one needs to follow the steps as listed below:

Open Cricket 19 Ashes or download it from here. Navigate to the second page of the home screen using the arrow button located on the right side. Click on .cricket academy. and then on 'community' on the top bar. Locate the teams section on the screen and open it. Type "Wasteyouryouth" in the username text box. Click Search. The list of all the IPL teams will appear on screen. Download all the teams one by one and choose your favorite team. Start the game and enjoy playing IPL 2020 on EA Sports Cricket 19.

If anyone gets stuck at any point, one can also follow the video embedded below:

After following the above guide, you can play various IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and more.

Moreover, you can also choose among any of the IPL teams to play against you in a match.