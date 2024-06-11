iiTzTimmy announces departure from Disguised in Apex Legends: Everything you need to know

Shocking news hit the ALGS community in Apex Legends when iiTzTimmy announced his departure from Disguised. He has been playing for the team alongside Dezignful and Enemy since January 18, 2024. The team made it to LAN twice, surprising everyone with their performance.

However, their run in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League has been below expectations, leading many fans to speculate if that was the reason behind iiTzTimmy leaving Disguised.

This article will discuss why iiTzTimmy decided to leave Disguised, his new team, and his roster.

Which Apex Legends team has iiTzTimmy joined?

Expand Tweet

Trending

iiTzTimmy announced in his stream that he'll be playing for Moist Esports, alongside Gildersons and Wxltzy from now on in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

He will be taking the place of ItsEmtee, who is stepping down from the team, and his role as the IGL. Wxltzy will take over as the new team IGL, while iiTzTimmy take on the role of the co-IGL. ItzEmtee, however, is still sticking with Moist Esports as the coach of the team.

Gildersons and Wxltzy are considered among the best controller players in Apex Legends, while iiTzTimmy seems to be a nice fit for the team. He mentioned in his stream that they have matching ideals and are looking forward to grinding together as a team to win the ALGS Championship title.

Also read: 5 teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA)

Why did iiTzTimmy leave Disguised?

iiTzTimmy in Disguised (Image via Disguised)

iiTzTimmy mentioned several reasons for leaving disguised. One of them concerned his former team DSG, for which he said the following:

"The team that I played with, just isn't the ideal team anymore. And it has nothing to do with how good they are as players. It's just like the goals that we want are just a little bit different. And I think Moist hits the goals that I want."

Another reason is that he expects a more professional approach to preparing for ALGS. For instance, he wants to review all the previous day's matches with his team. He wants a good coach to guide them with an in-depth analysis of their performance to get better as a team in Apex Legends.

It seems iiTzTimmy is all geared up to take competitive Apex very seriously to win ALGS. This viewpoint matches with Gildersons and Wxltzy, who are also ready to invest their time preparing for ALGS.

Another primary factor in iiTzTimmy's decision to leave Disguised is perhaps a financial one. His Twitch contract is expiring, which could affect his monthly income. He has also bought a new house and is reported to have mortgages.

He did not seem to be making any revenue playing for Disguised, which likely led him to sign with Moist Esports so he could focus solely on competing in Apex Legends and not stress about monthly income.

That covers everything you need to know about iiTzTimmy leaving Disguised and why he is joining Moist Esports.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, check out our other articles below: