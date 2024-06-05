5 teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA)

With Rostermania taking the Apex community by storm, many are wondering which teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. The North American region has a plethora of high-performing players and teams that many across the world support religiously. The two famous ALGS Championship-winning teams, Dark Zero and TSM have changed their roster, resulting in a lot of fans needing clarification on who to support.

This article will list and discuss the five teams to look out for in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League in the North American Region.

Team Falcons, SSG, DSG, and other teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League NA region

1) Team Falcons

Team Falcons is a Saudi Arabian esports organization and has been the primary focus of the entire community. And rightly so, they have acquired ImperialHal from TSM and Zer0, and Genburten from Dark Zero. TSM and DZ are the only teams to have won the ALGS championship title, except for the ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs where Reject Winnity took that title. ImperialHal, Zer0, and Genburten are considered the most consistent players in Apex Legends and to see them play together in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League is going to be an absolute treat.

2) Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming is an American eSports organization based in Utah. They left the Apex Legends competitive scene back in 2023 by dropping their roster of Frexs, Xenial, and Dropped. However, in this Split 2 Pro League, they have made a return and are expected to perform exceptionally well due to their new roster. The team now comprises Phony, Xynew, and Koyful who are all talented players and based on their recent performances, are synergizing very well. They are one of the top five teams to look out for in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

3) Disguised

Disguised as a Canadian esports organization and is one of the partnered teams for the 4th year of ALGS. Anyone who's been playing Apex Legends for a reasonable time is aware of the famous content creator iiTzTimmy who forms the core of this team. iiTzTimmy is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends and teaming with him are Dezignful and Enemy. Being a new team, they are working on their team synergy which is entertaining to watch, to say the least. Dezignful is the team's IGL who is always on the lookout to pull off cheeky plays. They have been performing increasingly well and are definitely among the teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

4) Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming is a North American esports organization and is one of the partnered teams for the 4th year of ALGS. The team's being led by arguably one of the best IGLs in Apex Legends, sweetdreams. Sweet is extremely methodical and apt at his decision-making making which is why he was considered one of the biggest rivals of TSM back in the day. LG has recently signed Sikezz from Dark Zero completing the team. A lot is expected of them in the coming gaming and one of the teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

5) TSM

TSM has been unbeatable in the ALGS over the last year and two with its former squad. With ImperialHal parting ways with the team, fans are curious if the team can perform just as well without Hal leading them. Zap has been signed into the team taking his place. There's no doubt, Verhulst is one of the best controller players in Apex Legends and his synergy with Reps is beyond verbal. With the expiration of his contract, former coach Raven has also parted ways with TSM. This is why TSM is one of the teams to look out for in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

