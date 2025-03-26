Leak suggests new Mirage Prestige skin could be coming to Apex Legends

It looks like Mirage, Apex Legends’ charming trickster, might finally be getting a Prestige skin. A well-known data miner, @HYPERMYSTx, recently shared leaks suggesting that a Mythic-tier skin for Mirage is in the works. While Respawn Entertainment hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the Apex community is already buzzing with excitement.

Ad

Note: This article is based on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Leak hints at new Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Prestige skins are quite important in Apex Legends. These aren't merely elegant reskins; as you finish in-game tasks, they progress through three distinct levels. You begin with the base version, deal 30,000 damage to unlock Stage 2, and then deal 100,000 damage to reach Stage 3.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, prestige skins have distinctive animations and maybe even personalized finishers. They are among the most sought-after cosmetics in the game, that have only been made available to Legends such as Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Wraith thus far.

While we don’t have an official look at Mirage’s Prestige skin just yet, it’s safe to assume it will follow the same formula as the previous ones.

Read more: 3 settings you need to change to consistently Superglide in Apex Legends

Ad

Mirage has always been a fan favorite, but in high-level play, he’s often been overlooked. However, with recent buffs making him a more viable pick, it makes sense that Respawn would want to give him more attention. A Prestige skin could be a way to celebrate his increased relevance in the game and encourage more players to use him.

There’s no confirmed release date yet, but Prestige skins are usually introduced through Collection Events. That means Mirage’s Prestige skin could arrive as part of a future event, and possibly be tied to a major seasonal update.

Ad

As all this is based on leaks, things could change before anything official is announced. Keep an eye on Apex Legends’ social channels for updates — if Mirage’s Prestige skin is real, we should hear more about it soon.

Also read: Skirmishers to get a massive overhaul in Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update

Check out our other articles on Apex Legends:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.