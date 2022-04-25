“I am looking forward to winning the Apex Legends Global Championships Split 2 Playoffs 2022”: Muhammad Iqbal “Bellkun” Salis of Revenant Esports

One of the most anticipated tournaments in the competitive scene of Apex Legends is the upcoming Apex Legends Global Championships (ALGC) Split 2 Playoffs 2022. The event is the first LAN tournament of the battle royale game since 2019 and is all set to be held in Stockholm from April 29 to May 1.

Muhammad Iqbal “Bellkun” Salis of FreeAgents qualified for the tournament and was recently signed by the Indian esports organization Revenant Esports. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Bellkun talked about his qualifying experience for the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022, his expectations from Revenant Esports, and more.

Bellkun on his journey in the competitive world of Apex Legends

Q. Tell us about your journey in the gaming world. What are some memorable tournaments you have been a part of?

Bellkun: I used to play Dota 2 before playing Apex Legends, and it was pretty fun. I got like 7K MMR (matchmaking rating) on Dota 2. When Apex Legends came out, one of my Indian friends suggested that I test the game out. I fell in love with it. It is a fun and excellent battle royale game.

The most memorable tournament I played was the last week of the Pro League Split 2. With FreeAgents, we needed to reach the top five to qualify for LAN!

We started the day with 20 placement finishes in Game 1 and bounced back to get a win in Game 2. It was an insane emotional moment in Game 6 when we finally qualified for the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022!

Q. How would you define the Indonesian esports scenario? Has gaming in the country grown exponentially over the last two years due to the Covid 19 restrictions?

Bellkun: Especially as Indonesian PC gaming is not as big as mobile gaming, witnessing teams like PPRX doing well in Valorant gives me hope. Our Indonesian team definitely can do wonders for Apex Legends. Luckily, during Covid-19 restrictions, gaming and streaming became more popular in Indonesia.

Q. What made you choose Apex Legends over other shooter games like Valorant and CS: GO? How can Respawn Entertainment’s flagship title’s position in the esports scenario be boosted?

Bellkun: The thing is, Apex Legends is a great game, and it is fun to play. It is faster-paced than other titles like Valorant and GS: GO.

I know that the esports scene is not that great due to the Covid situation. Hopefully, Respawn can host more LAN tournaments in the future as it is incredible to compete against each other face-to-face.

Q. From Morph Team to XSpark, you have been on quite a few Apex Legends rosters. What are some of the things you learned that still help you in competitive matches?

Bellkun: I have learned a lot from my previous rosters. Still, I am lucky enough to have my former teammates, laheemx and FATTMONSTER, as my current teammates (as a fellow player and coach, respectively) in Revenant Esports. They are helping me to become a better player.

I learned never to give up and thanked my losses for becoming stronger than before.

Q. What was the idea behind the creation of XTeam? Who inspired you to create your own esports roster?

Bellkun: I was so obsessed with having a team name so we can get known by that by the whole world, hoping that some organization can sign us. I was into the letter “X,” so I named it XTeam. My former teammate Bigzzy and my current teammate laheem got the necessary permission, and we all agreed to it.

Q. Congratulations on joining the Apex Legends roster of Revenant Esports. What are your hopes and expectations from the renowned esports organization?

Bellkun: I really hope for them to make a bootcamp for the three of us in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

Q. Now that you have qualified for the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022, what are you looking forward to the most?

Bellkun: I am looking forward to playing on zero ping LAN and meeting other players from different regions. I am looking forward to winning it and being among the best of the best!

Q. Who do you feel will be your most formidable competitor in the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022?

Bellkun: I would not say that there is a particular favorite for the tournament, but we would consider SCARZ Europe, Invictus Gaming, and ADRaccoon as our competitors.

Q. Besides the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022, what other tournaments are you looking forward to in the coming days?

Bellkun: The ALGS Championship, of course! Hopefully, we will and can qualify for the championship tournament.

Q. What are some critical aspects that professionals should keep in mind before participating in tournaments?

Bellkun: Keep in mind these aspects:

Do not use your ego. Always think that there are people who are better gamers than you. Do not take criticism as blame.

And one more important thing is never to give up. Always try your best to be better in the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer