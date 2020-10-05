Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: October 13th update and new character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to receive it’s 9th major update on October 13th. Although we do not yet know what balance changes will come with this update, a recent video released by series creator, Masahiro Sakurai, expanded on certain features we can expect and talked about the state of development.

Super Smash Bros. development issues

During the video, Mr. Sakurai brought up the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, stating that there had been a recent increase in cases on the islands. As a result, the Super Smash Bros. development staff would continue working from home, something which has slowed development. Respectfully, Mr. Sakurai also made sure to apologize for these circumstances despite (presumably) not being responsible for the now global pandemic.

The biggest delay has come from their inability to play games in person, as Mr. Sakurai even stated that during development he would play Super Smash Bros. every day while on lunch in order to playtest and balance the game.

Minecraft’s Steve comes to Super Smash Bros.

During the video, Mr. Sakurai showcased some of Steve’s abilities. Steve seems to have some unique features, such as the ability to place blocks beneath himself, a very below average jump height, and the ability to attack while walking.

Steve’s weapon also changes based on what attack you use, and presumably has differences in their attack properties as appropriate. Likewise, Steve’s weapons can be upgraded through the use of a crafting block to gain power. Weapon maintenance, improvement, and resource management all seem to be integral to how Steve is played.

Of note is the way they handled how Steve gathers resources in Super Smash Bros. Rather than leaving it up to chance, the developers have apparently applied a material type to each block space in maps, and then created a set rate and order for which Steve gathers materials.

At this moment, Steve, Alex, the Zombie, and Enderman all seem to be skin variations on the same character, meaning they won’t be considered separate characters in the game.

What else will the new patch bring to Super Smash Bros.

Even though Mr. Sakurai mentioned the difficulty in playtesting the game at the moment, we can assume that some changes will be implemented regarding how these characters play, as the patch presents a perfect opportunity to do so.

In addition to that, however, the Minecraft DLC will bring with it a unique Minecraft stage and music. Additionally, a number of Minecraft themed skins and outfits have been announced as part of the patch, likely available as DLC as well.

With this update right around the corner, it won’t be long before players will be able to build their own strategies and find out for themselves exactly what Steve has to offer.