The Last of Us Part 2 PC port might be coming next after GoW Ragnarok, as development is reportedly completed

By Mintu Kumar Tomar
Modified Jun 05, 2024 13:41 GMT
A trusted scooper has claimed that PC port development for The Last of Us Part 2 has reportedly completed months ago
After GoW Ragnarok, it appears the next PlayStation exclusive to arrive on PCs could be The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, according to a major leak from an industry insider. Going by the rumor, it's been claimed that the development on the PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 was already completed last year.

This article will mention all the key details surrounding the latest leak for The Last of Us Part 2 PC port.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt.

Development on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC port reportedly completed more than six months ago

Trusted insider and Dealabs user Billbin-kun recently shared an interesting detail on the rumored PC port for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. According to the leaker, the work on the PC port has been completed for a long time now. To be precise, its development was reportedly done more than six months ago, in November 2023.

Moreover, the insider also claimed in their report that Naughty Dog had started working on the PC port of The Last of Us 2 Remastered way back in 2021.

While mentioning the reason why the studio hasn't announced the PC port yet despite the work being already done, the scooper hinted at a possible announcement around the time of HBO's Season 2 of The Last of Us live-action TV series which is set to release in 2025.

It implies that fans may witness an actual PC port announcement soon, probably in the next few months leading up to the premiere of TLOU Season 2. However, everything should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

