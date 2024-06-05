The Last of Us Part 2 PC port might be coming next after GoW Ragnarok, as development is reportedly completed

After GoW Ragnarok, it appears the next PlayStation exclusive to arrive on PCs could be The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, according to a major leak from an industry insider. Going by the rumor, it's been claimed that the development on the PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 was already completed last year.

This article will mention all the key details surrounding the latest leak for The Last of Us Part 2 PC port.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt.

Development on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC port reportedly completed more than six months ago

An official announcement is yet to be revealed on The Last of Us 2 Remastered for PC (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Trusted insider and Dealabs user Billbin-kun recently shared an interesting detail on the rumored PC port for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. According to the leaker, the work on the PC port has been completed for a long time now. To be precise, its development was reportedly done more than six months ago, in November 2023.

Trending

Moreover, the insider also claimed in their report that Naughty Dog had started working on the PC port of The Last of Us 2 Remastered way back in 2021.

While mentioning the reason why the studio hasn't announced the PC port yet despite the work being already done, the scooper hinted at a possible announcement around the time of HBO's Season 2 of The Last of Us live-action TV series which is set to release in 2025.

It implies that fans may witness an actual PC port announcement soon, probably in the next few months leading up to the premiere of TLOU Season 2. However, everything should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

For more news on The Last of Us 2 and other PlayStation games, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback